Oklahoma Football Coaches Association will step in for the OCA and take on this year’s All-State football game, canceled previously by the OCA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will be at Oklahoma Baptist University’s Crain Family Stadium in Shawnee.
The OCA’s All-State rosters, which were set in January, will be used in the game. Coaches from each team will select replacements for those who decide they won't play.
There will be no restrictions on attendance but health protocols will apply to teams.
Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association All-State games have also been reset for July 25, UCO, large 3 p.m. small at 4:30 p.m.
