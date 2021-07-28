THE ACTION — Jordan Gann had four points. Kynzi London didn’t score but both Fort Gibson players closed out their basketball careers together on the Large School East team, which rallied from a 20-point halftime deficit but fell 55-51 to the West at Jenks High School. The two members of the Class 4A finalist in 2020-21 will be strictly students at NSU this fall.
The Small East won 71-66. No area kids played.
At Bixby High School, state champion Kaden Charboneau of Wagoner lost his 4-1 decision to Blayke Brower of Anadarko in All-State wrestling. The East team he was a part won 49-9. The Large West won 45-12. It’s not the end of the road for Charboneau, who will go to Lindenwood University.
AHEAD — Thursday’s boys basketball action will have Muskogee’s Xavier Brown, a two-time All-Phoenix selection, is in the large school game at 8:30 p.m.
Finally, on Friday at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Hilldale will have offensive lineman Jay Stroble in the game and Wagoner defensive lineman Isaac Smith was selected, but will not participate. He’s at Texas Tech. Braden Drake, the Most Valuable Player of the All-Phoenix team as a running back and defensive back, will replace him. Stroble was also All-Phoenix.
Fort Gibson’s Deven Woodworth was added this week to the East squad. He was an All-Phoenix linebacker.
—Staff compilation
