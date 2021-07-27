Okay’s Kinlea Green took part in the OCA Volleyball All-State small school game on Tuesday.
Back at Bixby on Wednesday, Wagoner’s Kaden Charboneau, a state champion from the fall, will compete for the East. That’s a 7 p.m. meeting. Coaching for the East is former Rougher wrestling coach Dan Jefferson.
In girls basketball, Fort Gibson’s Jordan Gann, and Kynzi London will represent the Lady Tigers in the 8:30 p.m. large school game at Jenks. Thursday’s boys basketball action will have Muskogee’s Xavier Brown, a two-time All-Phoenix selection, is in the large school game at 8:30 p.m.
