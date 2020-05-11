Another spring sport went ahead with All-State selections, this coming in softball.
Nine area girls made the lists on the Oklahoma Slowpitch Softball Coaches Association squads released this weekend.
Muskogee’s Shania Henry, Fort Gibson’s Hannah Thouvenel and Sequoyah’s Ryleigh Clinton, Madi Joice and Lana Gass all made the Large School East group.
Haskell’s Sydnie Roberts, Oktaha’s Karli Ashing and Cayton Sloan made the middle schools squad.
Joice was coming off a MVP year on the All-Phoenix team. Sloan was a two-time All-Phoenix selection through her junior year. Clinton and Thovenel made it in 2019.
There will, however, not be all-state games this year due to the pandemic.
