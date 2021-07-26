First day of the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Games included golf and tennis.
For the golf participants at Cherokee Springs in Catoosa, Hilldale’s Aubree Morton and Wagoner’s Caitlyn Henson did their part to help the East, but it wasn’t enough as the West girls outpointed the East 15 1/2 to 8 1/2. The same score decided the boys side, won by the West, for a combined total of 31-17 for the West.
Henson and her partner, Logan Allen of Perkins-Tryon, had a 3-1 edge over Parker Garrett of Dickson and Libby Bradshaw pf Carl Albert, winning the scramble session by seven strokes, losing the best ball by three and the alternate shot by one.
Morton and Emi O’Steen of Kingston edged Sarrah Sherrard of Christian Heritage and Drew Faires of Mount St. Mary’s 2 1/2 to 1 1/2 with a two-shot edge in the scramble and best-ball and a four-shot deficit in alternate shot.
In swimming, same thing for the locals.
Haylee Schapp and Taylor French were part of the medley relay and won first. Schapp was third in the 200 individual medley, French was fourth in the 100 freestyle. Schapp was second in the 100 breaststroke and French fourth.
On Tuesday, Kinlea Green of Okay, selected All-State and also All-Phoenix this past season, will be in the small school volleyball game at 6 p.m. at Bixby High School. The large school game, set for 7:30 p.m., has no known current participants from the area. Same with tennis at the University of Tulsa
In girls basketball, Fort Gibson’s Jordan Gann and Kynzi London will represent the Lady Tigers in the 8:30 p.m. large school game at Jenks. The small school game at 7 currently has no area participants. Both Gann and London were All-Phoenix selections.
Coaching honors
A year after the induction was announced, Jerry Walker got his ceremony.
The former head coach and now, returned (as an assistant) Fort Gibson girls basketball coach was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame during a weekend reception. Last year’s ceremony after the induction announcement in March, was canceled due to COVID-19.
Walker won three state championships in 22 seasons at the Fort Gibson helm.
Walker was previously inducted into the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association and Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association halls.
Speaking of awards catch-up, there’s also the athletic director, coach and assistant coach of the year categories of both 2019-20 and 2020-21. The former awards were not announced due to last year’s OCA convention being canceled due to the pandemic.
On Monday, retired Fort Gibson coach Connie Dean got her regional award from 2019-20.Dean ended a 20-year career with four state team championships. Her replacement, Leslie White, was also a regional winner, for 2020-21.
The other finalists for 2020-21 include current Muskogee offensive coordinator Chris Risenhoover, previously Stigler’s head coach, football; Chuck London, Fort Gibson, girls basketball; Gary Edwards, Fort Gibson, baseball; James Henson, Wagoner, golf; Clayton Blevins, Muskogee, tennis; Darron Hummingbird, Wagoner, track and field;Ryan Green, Eufaula, slowpitch; Scott Lowe, assistant coach.
For 2019-20, it’s Jeff Oliver, Eufaula, girls basketball; Micco Charboneau, Wagoner, wrestling; Jeff Turtle, Sequoyah, fastpitch. Of note: former Muskogee fastpitch coach Keith Coleman, now at Piedmont, is among those under consideration for 2019-20.
State winners will be announced at the events. Those not with events will be revealed on Tuesday.
