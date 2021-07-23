All-State week begins Monday in conjunction with the Oklahoma Coaches Association convention.
Multiple area athletes will be among the East squads in their sports, which are spread out over both sides of the state.
It all starts Monday with golf at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Catoosa. Aubree Morton of Hilldale and Caitlyn Henson of Wagoner are area participants. Fort Gibson boys coach Mike Shelton will serve as the East coach. Morton was a member of the Class 4A champion Lady Hornets and Henson part of the 4A regional champion Lady Bulldogs squad. Also, Moose Henson, Wagoner’s coach and Caitlyn’s dad, will receive his Region III coach of year plaque.
Swimming is also Monday at Edmond’s Mitch Park YMCA. Fort Gibson’s Haylee Schapp, a state champion this past season as part of the 400-yard freestyle relay in Class 5A who also placed in three other events, is set to go, and teammate Taylor French was added. French was part of the champion relay team and three other events.They hit the water at 6:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, Kinlea Green of Okay, selected All-State and also All-Phoenix this past season, will be in the small school volleyball game at 6 p.m. at Bixby High School. The large school game, set for 7:30 p.m., has no current participants from the area. Same with tennis at the University of Tulsa.
Back at Bixby on Wednesday, Wagoner’s Kaden Charboneau, a state champion from the fall, will compete for the East. That’s a 7 p.m. meeting. Coaching for the East is former Rougher wrestling coach Dan Jefferson.
In girls basketball, Fort Gibson’s Jordan Gann, a selection for the game, and Kynzi London, who was recently added, will represent the Lady Tigers in the 8:30 p.m. large school game at Jenks. The small school game at 7 currently has no area participants. Both Gann and London were All-Phoenix selections.
Thursday’s boys basketball action will have Muskogee’s Xavier Brown, a two-time All-Phoenix selection, is in the large school game at 8:30 p.m.
Finally, on Friday at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Hilldale will have offensive lineman Jay Stroble in the game. Wagoner defensive lineman Isaac Smith was selected, but will not participate. He’s at Texas Tech. Braden Drake, the Most Valuable Player of the All-Phoenix team as a running back and defensive back, will replace him. Stroble was also All-Phoenix.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Lineups are subject to change through the weekend as participants report.
