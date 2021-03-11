Wagoner state champion at 182 pounds, Kaden Charboneau, heads the area selections to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State honors
Charboneau, third in his weight class as a junior, was joined on the Small School East squad by Wagoner’s Braden Drake at 152 pounds, a repeat state runner-up after winning a title as a sophomore. Fort Gibson’s Deven Woodworth made the Class 4A All-Star list at 160 pounds.
Former Muskogee coach Dan Jefferson, now at Union, was named as Large East coach.
All-State wrestling will be July 28, at a location to be determined.
