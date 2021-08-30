The idea was brought up by superintendent Jarod Mendenhall in January, and to be honest, it seemed easier than it would be to get to this point.
It wasn’t. It took many conversations, much input, from longtime watchers of Muskogee football, to noted researchers of school history, to former coaches, to a four-person committee.
But here we are.
The All-Indian Bowl Team contest, aiming at honoring the best of the best who have played here — from Central High dating back to 1939, Manual Training High from 1957-69, and Muskogee High since integration in 1970. This season will be the last year of varsity football here, with the scheduled move to the still-unnamed facility being built adjacent to Muskogee High School.
That four-person panel has met over the summer and will select one. But you, the reader, will also have a say.
A number of factors went into this — all-state status, statistics from high school years where found, and achievements beyond high school, which we decided, should be part of the package when you’re deciphering through 96 years of Muskogee football.
In many of these years of all-state teams or other postseason honors, season stats didn’t accompany them. Which made the task more difficult. Naturally, many of the great players were skill positions, but we can’t have a team of 10 running backs. Some of the better running backs got all-state honors at other positions. Many of the great players were two-way players, as you probably know if you’ve kept up with it over the years.
Think of it. One player per year from three programs combined would amount to more than a four-deep depth chart. The typical Muskogee roster is around 55.
We’re narrowing it down much further than that. There are 26 spots, from offense to defense to specialists.
See someone missing or think someone should be slotted differently? You have that option.
Also, in each category, if you have a desire to write in a vote, you may do so. You won’t be able to on the link provided but you can by sending an email to sports@muskogeephoenix.com or by messaging us on our Facebook Page, Muskogee Phoenix Sports. If you choose that option, you must use the private message option. No public posts will be considered.
All write-ins will be subject to review.
The contest will end Sept. 30. The winners will be revealed through the Phoenix and through special recognition by Muskogee Public Schools. More details on that to come. In addition, the Phoenix will recognize some top players from the Manual teams who played at Athletic Park from 1936 to 1957.
Here’s how to get to the ballot.
