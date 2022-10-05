The Hilldale Lady Hornets used the pitching of Brooklyn Ellis, the timely hitting of freshman Lilly Beverage and some stellar defensive plays to move to within one win of punching their ticket to the Class 4A state fastpitch tournament with a 10-0 run-rule regional tournament decision over Poteau on Wednesday evening.
Poteau will play Berryhill, who won an elimination game 10-0 against Muldrow, at noon on Thursday for the right to face Hilldale at 2 p.m. A Hilldale win pushes them to state while a loss would force an if-needed second game.
Hilldale got things going in the first inning when Layne Sloan beat out an infield roller to short. Lexi Cramp, who was the hitting hero in Hilldale’s earlier win over Muldrow, walked, moving Sloan to second.
Both runners moved up when the catcher threw the ball into center field on a routine throw back to the mound while Kensley Allen was batting. Allen ultimately grounded out to first, scoring Sloan and after Rylin Clark walked, Beverage delivered a two-out RBI single to make it 2-0.
Hilldale added four more in the third as Ellis led off with a double and after Sloan struck out, Cramp drew another walk and Allen singled to load the bases for Beverage to come through again with a two-run single to right.
Landrie then had a bunt single, and Bailey McClain plated two more runs with a hit to put the Lady Hornets comfortably out front 6-0, and they would add an unearned run in the fifth to make it 7-0.
Meanwhile on the mound, Ellis was on a roll towards a perfect game until Keira Cox hit a double to right-center to become the only baserunner in the game for the Lady Pirates (23-14). Ellis had no walks and struck out three. She was backed by stellar defense especially by shortstop Landrie Sloan who made an over-the-shoulder catch of pop-up to short left field in the fourth inning and in the fifth by centerfielder Allen who flagged down a long fly to left-center.
Hilldale put it away in the home half of the sixth as Allen delivered her third hit of the game for an RBI, Beverage, who was three-for-three with four RBI’s and two runs scored, hit a sacrifice fly to score a run and Landrie Sloan ended things with a two-out single to plate the final run.
“I was just trying to get the ball on the ground and move the runners around and hit the ball the other way because she was pitching me on the outer part of the plate, and I just tried to take it the other way,” said Beverage.
Head coach Darren Riddle had kudos all around after the game.
“Brooklyn pitched well and we really made some nice plays defensively,” said Riddle. “There have been times this year when we’ve had people on base and didn’t finish, but tonight it seemed like every time we had someone on, we’d get a big hit and a lot of those were in two-out situations and those are huge.
“I’m very proud of a total team effort. One through nine, everyone contributed.”
In Hilldale’s first game of the day, Cramp hit a pair of homer runs and Ellis added another while limiting Muldrow to just three hits in a 5-3 win.
While Riddle has experienced the taste of going to state many times in his coaching career, he says all of those trips don’t mean as much as what going this season would accomplish.
“We didn’t make it last year, so streaks don’t really mean anything to me,” he said. “But when you don’t make it, it puts a little fire in you.”
