This is not going as planned.
Hunter Branch, Cade Waggle and Cole Mahaney have been doing this since elementary. This was their swan song year.
That song has been cut short.
First, Mahaney suffered a high ankle sprain in Fort Gibson’s second game of the season. Following an open week and adjustments involving a new quarterback in Parker Lockhart, Waggle went down last Friday with a broken collarbone suffered as he hit the ground after a diving attempt at a catch.
The equation is now minus the senior quarterback and minus a prime target and one of the best if not the best athletes on the team.
Now, Branch stands alone. Through three games, he has 14 catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Waggle had 17 for 144 and a TD.
It was a tough weekend for all.
“(After the game) Friday I called Cade and his mom and dad’s number,” he said. “His dad (Clay) texted me and said ‘I can’t talk right now, I’m broken.’”
After an uneasy night’s rest, Branch talked with Cade.
“First thing I did, and it wasn’t good. It hurts for all three of us,” Branch said. “When you’ve been playing together since fifth grade and knowing this was our last year, it’s not anything you ever expect and it’s definitely nothing I wanted.”
Then it was off to a team meeting to watch film.
“You just really try to put it behind us. You don’t want to, he’s one of our teammates and we’re bummed, but we got to move forward,” he said.
Mahaney had his ankle cast removed this week. The overall prognosis for a high ankle sprain is four to six weeks out of action. Waggle’s surgery was Tuesday and there’s a possibility he could return for the final two games.
But that’s a lot of district games in between for a team still in search of its first win, and with two of its three most experienced players sidelined for the majority of it, focus and expectations are shuffled. On top of that, they begin district at four-time champion Poteau (2-1).
Branch knows he has to lead, and be a source of guidance for his interim quarterback. Lockhart was 23-of-40 for 227 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in his first start last week, a 48-20 loss to Glenpool.
That connection has continued its development in practice this week.
“Every time we go out it’s just playing football,” Branch said. “Our connection is getting better. It’s not like me and Cole and the time we put in and the chemistry we built. But like I told him, you get in trouble, just throw the ball and I’ll take care of the rest.”
Branch gave props to Andrew Sparks, another senior, for helping him fill the leadership void.
“He stepped up a lot this week,” Branch said. “I already know everyone is looking at me. I can’t be down around them. I’ve got to keep pushing and telling them it’s going to be alright.”
It certainly isn’t what Tigers head coach Ryan Nolan anticipated in his first year on the job and implementing his up-tempo offense, with two key pieces removed.
Jaiden Johnson will take over in the slot for Waggle on offense and will also expand duties from a rotation in the secondary to a full-time starter on defense. Braxton Miller and Jase Patton will see additional reps on the outside, Nolan said.
“Adversity is part of life. Bad things happen,” he said. “But as a team, we’ve got to move on.”
Nolan has shared a similar instance he went through his senior year at Keys. He was the lone guy back his senior year between his spot behind center and his receivers.
“A whole new group,” he said. “We started out 0-3.”
That group won four of its next five and made the postseason.
First, this group will have to overcome the four-time champs in their backyard.
