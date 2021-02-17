His 36th season start thwarted by Mother Nature, head coach Perry Keith and his Connors State baseball squad went indoors for four days this week to get some work in.
If any program should be used to rolling with the punches, Keith and the Cowboys should — those who have been around the past two seasons being prime examples.
The Cowboys were 16-5 last season when the NJCAA stopped all spring sports — for the season. That was after a year where due to delays in completion of the artificial home field turf, they had to play the entire season on the road all the way to the NJCAA World Series.
So, saddled with that and a Feb. 8 opener and everything since blown away by a historic winter storm?
Just grind, baby.
“We had a good fall. With COVID we were able to do everything we wanted to,” Keith said regarding minor off-season adjustments on practices and scrimmages by the NJCAA. “Then we came in in January and the weather was exceptional for baseball, we were able to get a lot done, ready to go, and then supposed to open up the 8th and that’s when the weather hit. So we’ve done what we can.”
His fingers crossed and the weather cooperating, that barely broke-in turf field should be clear for a Sunday doubleheader against TCS Post Grad, the first of five games in three days at home with Arkansas Tech in on Monday and a doubleheader with Southern Nazarene on Tuesday. The twin bills will start at 1 p.m. and the Monday single game will begin at 2 p.m.
At that point lies the unfinished challenge of polishing a roster which includes several sophomores who opted to use the extra year of eligibility given them by the spring cancellation, all his freshman returnees from a year ago, and the 2020 recruiting class of new freshmen.
The NJCAA rules will also not count this season against eligibility, meaning some of Keith’s current crew could be four-year players if they choose.
Two of last year’s sophomores who decided to move on are infielder David Mendham, who will likely start for South Carolina, and Mike Coletta as Missouri’s starting catcher, Keith said.
Returning sophomores are outfielder Kaleb Glass of Vian, infielder Peyton McCowall (Cibolo, Texas) and pitcher Kaden Alexander (Broken Arrow).
Two areas Keith is excited about is his infield and a handful of pitchers who were starting to break out when the season stopped last year.
McDowall and Carson Foreman (Warner) alternating between first and designated hitter, Tyson Fourkiller (Stilwell) at second and Reid Stockman (Coweta) at shortstop are all back, and Grant Randall (Norman) moves from the outfield to third base.
McDowell (.389 in 54 at-bats), Fourkiller (.361 in 72) and Stockman (.350, 60) had extensive play at the plate. Randall (.458, 24) and Foreman (.273, 44) saw fewer trips to the plate.
All had fielding averages of .957 or better with only four total errors among the group.
“It’s got a chance to be as good infield wise as we’ve had here,” said Keith.
On the mound, COVID freshmen Keiten Asbill (Stilwell) and Mozart Duarte (Dominican Republic), are promising left-handers, and Brennan Berdon (Frisco, Texas) is a right-hander with a strong upside.
Asbill was 3-0 with a 2.04 ERA in 17 2/3 innings with 15 strikeouts, Duarte was 3-1 with a .491 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 18 innings and Berdon was 1-0 with a 3.63 ERA in 22 1/3 innings. He also had 25 strikeouts.
“They were all really starting to get their feet on the ground and take off when we stopped,” Keith said. “Now it’s just figuring how the pieces are going to fit together in the bullpen.”
Jonathan Pena (Brooklyn, N.Y.) is back in the outfield. He hit .380 in 50 at-bats.
