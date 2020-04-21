Hagan Baccus listens attentively to her coach.
Just a few feet away, two neighbors are shooting hoops. Cars drive by.
Her coach is coming through loud and clear, about an hour away.
Two rivers separate Baccus and Jillian Strange, a teammate, who is in Wagoner.
Practice, in Baccus’ case, is in the Cliff Hills subdivision across Peak Boulevard from Hilldale Elementary. In her front yard.
If you’re a high-level youth soccer team, that’s how you want to roll these days.
“We have to keep our focus,” Baccus, a Hilldale sophomore, says. “Or we don’t get our workout’s worth.”
It’s called virtual practice, brought on by COVID-19 and social gathering restrictions and enabled by an online meeting application.
Preston Wiruth, an Oral Roberts assistant, leads the group of 15- and 16-year-olds, members of the West Side Alliance ’04 girls Black. It’s based in Tulsa but includes Baccus, joined by Strange and two Wagoner teammates, Harley Louiviere and Kylea Skeen, and three Fort Gibson girls — Sydney Taylor, Kenzie Snell and Natalie Lee.
“It’s hard,” Strange said. “You don’t have the one on one drills and you can’t physically be with teammates, but we’re still using this to our advantage.”
Baccus is used to hurdles. A year ago, she was looking forward to playing as a freshman with her senior cousin, Savannah Jorgensen, as Lady Hornets. Jorgensen was the All-Phoenix MVP last year.
That connection didn’t get off the ground. Baccus tore an ACL and missed the entire season, returning to the pitch for club soccer in September.
Then, all these girls missed their spring high school seasons this year due to the OSSAA canceling spring sports.
“The fact it’s digital, no one is around each other, but we’re all doing the same thing at the same time,” she said.
The closest thing to team time, Baccus said, is during video review sessions.
“We’ll watch higher-level teams and our own game footage from earlier on and we’ll just point out dos and don’ts and go from there,” she said.
The operation curve has smoothed out, said Wiruth.
“The first virtual practice we did was kind of a dumpster fire,” he said. “My phone battery was dying, no one was able to hear me, the Zoom (app) session we used kept logging out and it went poorly, but we all improvised, adapted and overcame those challenges.
“So I upgraded my Zoom account, I got bluetooth headphones, the players connected their phones to speakers or to their own earbuds to hear my instruction, and the consensus was that the second session went really really well. And we haven’t looked back since.”
Wiruth laughed about a good look he got at Strange — well, so to speak. He deferred to her for the explanation.
“We were doing a shooting drill and my phone was right by the goal and I hit it with Preston on the full screen,” she said. “I knocked it over, but luckily I didn’t break it.”
For Lee, an All-Phoenix selection as a freshman, it’s just different. At Fort Gibson, all that’s left, she said, is planning a season-ending banquet to a season that barely got started.
Here, it’s practice in her backyard.
“I like to play all the time, so just sitting around, it’s a little frustrating and not knowing for sure what is going to happen,” she said. “And there’s no teammates around to work with. On some drills, my family is out there with me helping on some drills.”
Still, given the alternative, practice of any kind creeps toward normalcy in a year that has been anything but normal. They all hope it becomes even more normal by July with the next scheduled tournament, provided restrictions are relaxed on gatherings.
“All of this starts with the fact that this is a high-performing, highly driven team,” Wiruth said.
They were U.S. Club Soccer state champs and twice have qualified for nationals, a team formed as a byproduct of a changed age structure three years ago in the sanctioning body, the coach said.
“The game of soccer has been through worse than this pandemic,” he said. “When it ends the game will be played on the other side and it’s our job to be ready to be the best players we can be so we can be the best team we can be.”
He wasn’t aware of any other area team doing this.
“I’m hoping the competition is sitting at home watching Netflix,” he said.
