Three Rivers Bandits took three of five games over the weekend in American Legion baseball.
The Bandits will return to action with three games in the second Connors State Showcase this week starting Thursday at Connors State against Fort Smith Sportsman at 8:15 p.m., then the Texarkana Razorbacks at Connors on Friday at 6 p.m. They’ll wrap up play at 9 a.m. Saturday against Elevation Sports.
A wrap of the weekend follows:
THREE RIVERS 8, WOODWARD TRAVELERS 19U 0 — Sean Horstman (Hartshorne) struck out nine and allowed three hits over five innings. Austin Mann (Oktaha) was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, including a two-run home run. Darren Manes (Stigler) was 2-for-2.
ENID MAJORS 6, THREE RIVERS 3 — A four-run second did the Bandits in. Mann had a two-run home run and Harley Shaffer (Oktaha) a solo shot.
THREE RIVERS 8, WOODWARD TRAVELERS 18U 0 — Hunter Dearman (Oktaha) worked six innings of shutout ball, allowing four hits and striking out five. Mann again went yard in a 2-for-3, two-RBI game. Gabe Hamilton (Oktaha) was 2-for-2 with a team-high four RBIs.
ENID PLAINSMEN 5, THREE RIVERS 4 — A two-run Enid sixth broke a 3-3 tie. Hayden Price (Checotah) started on the mound and allowed two hits and three unearned runs in three innings. He struck out four. Brody Bouher (Tahlequah) tripled in a run in the fourth for the Bandits’ biggest hit.
THREE RIVERS 6, WOODWARD TRAVELERS 19U 2 — Dearman doubled and tripled in a 2-for-3 game. Brock Butler (Checotah) had highlighted a three-run fourth that broke a 2-2 tie with an RBI single. Manes was 2-for-2.
