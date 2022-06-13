It was a weekend split for Three Rivers Bandits in American Legion play this past weekend.
The Bandits again struggled with the Bryant (Ark.) Black Sox, losing 5-4 on Saturday and 12-2 on Sunday. They pulled out wins over the Russellville (Ark.) Pirates, 13-3, and Sheridan, Ark., 8-6.
Against Russellville, Gabe Hamilton of Oktaha was 3-for-5 with two doubles and another Oktaha ex, Hunter Dearman, drove in two runs. Hilldale’s Kielton Siedlik scattered seven hits over six innings, striking out six. Wagoner’s Hayden Stevens threw the final inning, allowing one hit.’
Against Sheridan, Brock Butler of Checotah had a two-run double to tie the game in a five-run sixth-inning rally. Chase Hudson’s two-run single followed.
NEXT UP: Three Rivers (7-6) gets Fort Smith Sportsman at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oklahoma Mudcats (6 p.m. Friday) and Elevation Sports (1:30 p.m. Saturday), all in the second Connors State Showcase.
