The area American Legion baseball squad, Three Rivers Bandits, started off the year 2-2 this past weekend, beating Ada 10-0 on Saturday and Doenges Ford in a doubleheader split on Sunday.
Hilldale ex Kielton Siedlik allowed one hit over four innings in the run-run win. Devin Qualls was 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs, and Alex Newell doubled twice. Tucker Christian and Kip Christian of Oktaha were both 2-for-3.
Kaden Ballard got two hits, including the go-ahead hit in the seventh in the split on Sunday. Qualls drove in four runs and Hunter Dearman of Oktaha (2-for-4) drove in three.
The Bandits lost to Fort Smith Sportsman 19-6 and were shut out by Doenges Ford 3-0.
NEXT UP: Friday, vs. Russellville Pirates, 6 p.m.; and Saturday, Mountain Home Locker Room, noon and Bryant Black Sox, 2:30 p.m. at Fort Smith Boys and Girls Clubs fields.
