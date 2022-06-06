Three Rivers Bandits went 3-2 over the weekend in Fort Smith, Ark., with both losses coming to the same squad.
The area’s American Legion team on Friday beat the Russellville Pirates 10-2 behind a combined pitching effort from Jakob Blackwell of Oktaha and Kielton Siedlik of Hilldale. Blackwell through three hitless innings and Siedlik three hits over three innings. Both had three strikeouts. Devin Qualls was 2-for-4 with a team-high three RBIs.
Three Rivers beat Mountain Home (Ark.) Locker Room 3-1 on Saturday. Hunter Dearman of Oktaha doubled and scored and Brock Butler of Checotah drove in a run. Denver Hamilton struck out nine over four innings.
Alex Newell drove in two runs and Dearman and Oktaha’s Gabe Hamilton doubled in scored runs in a 5-4 win over Doenges Ford on Sunday. Siedlik struck out six around five hits and four unearned runs, including three to tie in the bottom of the seventh, and Oktaha’s Wyatt Hamilton threw a hitless eighth. In all the Bandits had seven errors.
Three Rivers’ losses were to the Bryant Black Sox, 5-3 on Saturday and 8-3 on Saturday.
NEXT UP: Three Rivers vs. Bryant Black Sox, 12:30 p.m., and Sheridan, Ark., 4:30 p.m., Saturday Arkansas Tech University, Russellville; vs. Russellville Pirates, 11 a.m. Sunday at ATU.
