Recent Fort Gibson High School soccer standout and alum Sydney Taylor added to her collection of post-season honors recently as she was selected a High School All American by the United Soccer Coaches Association. It’s the first-ever such award for any Fort Gibson soccer player.
Taylor, who helped guide the Lady Tigers to the 2021 Class 4A state championship, was also named to this year’s All-State team and picked as an All-State selectee by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes state organization.
“Receiving this kind of took me by surprise a little bit and I wasn’t expecting it, but it’s really exciting and a huge honor. I have to give a lot of the credit to (Fort Gibson) coach (Billy) Whitehead for putting me out there and to all of my coaches along the way without whom I wouldn’t be where I am today,” said Taylor who is preparing to play soccer at Northeastern State this coming year.
Taylor was one of just 65 players, boys and girls, from across the nation selected for the honor. The other girl from Oklahoma was Harper Siemons from Holland Hall and, on the boys’ side, Mung Mang from Mustang.
The number of winners from each state is based on the number of member coaches which in the past has resulted in just one player from Oklahoma gaining the honor. The United Soccer Coaches Association member coaches also nominate players each year for other awards including All State selections and High School Scholar All American for which Taylor has been nominated with winners to be announced later this month.
“This All-American award is a great tribute to all the work and dedication that Sydney has put into it,” said Whitehead. “The award is based not only on soccer ability and statistics, but also on things like grades and outside volunteer work and winning this is something she can look back on with a lot of pride. It’s also big for our program because in the past there has usually been just one player selected in the state and it’s usually from one of the (Class) 6A schools, so to have two 4A girls chosen this year is huge.”
“I think winning these national award helps the younger kids who might think that because Fort Gibson is not in a big metropolitan area you can’t win an award like this see that if you put in the work and put yourself out there, you can be recognized,” said Taylor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.