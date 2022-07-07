It is a sport chock full of success in the 21st century.
It involves a school that’s part of the Phoenix’s history and then a school that faded away into all of history. Two of these schools combined for 10 gold balls, leaving not much room for anyone else on this list, but there were schools that came painfully close to adding to that.
A couple days ago, I did a football list of the 10 best teams in that sport since arriving here in the late summer of 2001. Here’s a similar attempt with girls basketball over that time.
1. Sequoyah, 2006-07
The third in a three-peat that almost reached four. Sequoyah beat Adair 54-45 for the Class 3A title at the Big House, capping a 27-0 season. Only three opponents got within single-digit outcomes — Bethel in the semis (44-36) and a 40-38 overtime win over eventual 6A champion Sapulpa in December in the Oklahoma’s Best (now Tournament of Champions) in which KU-bound and WNBA veteran Angel Goodrich scored 26 points — matching her championship total.
2. Sequoyah, 2007-08
Then-coach Bill Nobles says this was still their best team during the 107-7 Goodrich Era. And he might have an argument, even though it came up painfully short of setting the record as the first four-peat girls champion in state history. They blew through two state rounds by a combined 60 points, including a 2007 finals rematch with Adair, but a turnover in the final seconds gave Millwood a 63-60 win in the first game of what went down by many as the greatest finals day in state history, with day-long thrills. They were also 2-1 in a national tourney in Arizona, beating the eighth-ranked team in the country, and like the first choice here, found itself ranked in national polls.
3. Fort Gibson, 2010-2011
Missed free throws by Cache at end of overtime sealed it. Fort Gibson was 28-0. Defending champion Cache was 24-3, losing its only game to a 4A school in two seasons. Nana Wallace had 21 points and Jodi Glover 20. They won three games at state by a combined seven points.
4. Muskogee, 2014-2015
It was a team that had three Division I players in Aaliyah Wilson, Jada Ford and Trena Mims with Wilson a McDonald’s All-American, but a heartbreaking 71-67 overtime loss against Broken Arrow ended their bid for the Lady Roughers’ first title at 25-4. Down 53-47 with 4:28 left, they forced overtime. Wilson sat 6:57 of the second half after drawing her fourth foul in a 36-all game. Muskogee won in overtime in the semis against Choctaw. Wilson had three double-doubles in the tournament, finishing with 21 and 12.
5. Fort Gibson, 2017-18
Just like the 2011 team, this one had grit and was coming off losing its long-time head coach in Jerry Walker, who retired and handed the ball to his longtime assistant, Chuck London. Shieldnight, who had game-highs of both points (17) and rebounds (13), was part of the team that was outscored 15-1 in the third quarter against this same Harrah program in last year’s finals, losing 54-47. Kayci Glover had 15. They also won a 49-43 physical war with Elgin in the semifinals.
6. Sequoyah, 2016-17
Comanche entered the title game unbeaten and favored, but a 25-0 run in the second quarter ending midway in the third slammed that door. Comanche’s 6-foot-5 Misty Dossey was contained, scoring 15 battling the defense of Jonia Walker. Hayes had 15 and eventual Oklahoma State Cowgirl Lexy Keys had 14.
7. Oktaha, 2004-05
With a rotation of seven led by Misty Haley’s 15 points, Oktaha fought off Depew 52-49 to win the 2A title. The Lady Tigers were 30-1, their only loss to Sequoyah — and they split on the year. Katie Needham got them past Colbert in the quarterfinals with 24 points in a 44-39 win.
8. Sequoyah, 2004-05
It was the first of three gold balls as Sequoyah finished 26-2 after a 69-54 win over Newkirk. Goodrich, a 5-5 freshman, had 23 points but it was her defense that was most noted. She got the assignment on 5-11 Kinzie Glover, coming off a 44-point semifinal effort. Needing 30 for a new state tournament scoring record, she missed her first six shots and finished with 21.
9. Fort Gibson, 2013-14
The Lady Tigers went back-to-back, the first in 4A to do so since the OSSAA went to 5-on-5 in 1995. They had a 16-point deficit late in the third and it came down to a 27-foot 3 from the top of the circle by Allie Glover with just seconds left.
10. Boynton-Moton, 2009-10
A selection made more by its special significance. In the last game in school history, Boynton’s girls won their first state title, 54-48 over Cyril. On the way they were part of the highest five-on-five single game scoring mark in Class B history, scoring 81 in a 81-64 win. Boynton’s boys had won seven state titles through the 20th century. Breanna Hutchinson scored 11 of her 23 game-high points in the fourth. She and a group of returnees would make state the following year at Wagoner.
Others:
Sequoyah, 2005-06
Sequoyah beat Verdigris 60-45 to repeat as champions. Lorin Hammer engineered a 12-0 second-quarter run to take charge. The Lady Indians finished 27-2 and won 12 straight to start what became a 41-game win streak for the program.
Fort Gibson, 2012-13
Trailed 25-19 at half, Fort Gibson won its second title in three seasons, beating Mount St. Mary’s 58-43. The Lady Tigers bounced back from 30 percent shooting (6-of-20) in the first two quarters to shoot 55 percent (11-of-20) in the latter two periods in winning the championship, their second in three seasons. Fort Gibson was 29-1, its only loss coming in the area championship game against Byng.
Muskogee, 2015-16
It was another round — the final round — of Wilson, Ford and Mims and in this situation, a rally from nine points in the second half that culminated in a double-overtime semifinal loss to Midwest City, finishing 24-3.
Sequoyah, 2017-18
Sequoyah used a 27-13 run to erase a 12-point deficit in the third quarter and won its sixth title in school history, 53-51 over Kingston. Lexy Keys had 18 points as Sequoyah finished 27-3.
Sequoyah, 2014-15
Cenia Hayes had 33 points as the second title era began after an eight-year drought, going 23-6 in the process.
