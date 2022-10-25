By Mike Kays
With perhaps an assist from the heavens with windy conditions, Hilldale solved one passing game last week when it used five interceptions to hand Broken Bow its first District 4A-4 loss, 52-28.
With the chance of windy conditions always being a day-to-day deal, the Hornets may have to solve the next one themselves when they make their first trip to Madill as a District 4A-4 neighbor this Friday.
It’s a passing attack that isn’t quite as diverse, and has one clear target.
Stephen Sisco is a 6-0 senior with 1,118 yards on 48 receptions this year, 17 of which have gone for touchdowns. That’s out of 25 TD passes for quarterback Ty Rushing, who is 100 of 181 on the year. Rushing has also been intercepted 10 times.
“Overall they’ve got bigger receivers than Broken Bow,” said Hilldale head coach David Blevins. “The impressive thing about (Sisco) is he has great ball skills. His routes are crisp. He’s a coaches kid (Josh, his dad, being an assistant coach).
“I think those two (Sisco and Rushing) have been together a while. They play like they’re really on the same page.”
The wind aside, the key to last week’s success on defense for Hilldale was pressuring the quarterback. They got to Broken Bow’s Christian Brumley six times. And it’s a key to disrupting this week’s assignment.
Gage Roland and Lamarion Burton had two picks each of the five on the night. One each went to the house.
Burton read his all the way, covering the Savages’ top receiver in Jakyran Whitfield.
“Coach wanted me on him and about all he was running were slants. On that one I got over the top of it and saw nothing but green grass, so I knew I was taking it back,” said Burton.
Burton will draw Sisco this week.
“He’s not bad,” said Burton. “He’s got good hands, but he’s not quicker than me so I think I’ve got an advantage there.”
Roland was starting at weakside linebacker for the first time Friday, spelling Logan Harper, who did not play due to injury. Roland’s pick-six was the benefit of the pressure up front.
“I was covering the flats but no one was there so I shifted back inside and just happened to be where the ball went when he got hit by our rush,” Roland said. “It just kind of floated after that and there I was.”
The win put Hilldale (6-2, 4-1) in a four-way tie for the 4A-4 lead. Ada has the tiebreaker points edge with 52 (calculated on a victory/loss margin up to 15 points per game). The Hornets are next with 38, and that in itself is significant because they are ahead of both Poteau and Broken Bow. Those three teams are finished with each other, but the four-time defending champion Pirates and Savages still have Ada left. Poteau gets Ada first and a loss helps Hilldale the most especially should the Hornets win out, including week 10 against Fort Gibson, with Hilldale having a head-to-head advantage against both Ada and Broken Bow.
With a little luck here and there, the Wildcats could be among the four teams at the top. They’ve lost by one to Broken Bow, two to Stilwell and three to Broken Bow.
“I’ve said all along you can’t take games off in this district. It’s stacked from the bottom up,” Blevins said. “Stilwell went into overtime last week and they’ve been close enough on those other two losses that we know we’re in for a dogfight.”
Last week’s win was a confidence booster, but Roland said it’s far behind them now.
“We don’t stay focused on those long,” he said. “It’s more like good game and let’s get ready for the next one.”
Blevins is hoping to get right tackle Micah Gonzalez back after missing last week’s game with an ankle sprain. Mason Pickering started for the second consecutive game at quarterback and could see a third if Caynen David isn’t back from his ankle injury. He’s been practicing. Harper’s status is not clear.
Running back Eric Virgil needs 337 yards to break Mikey Winston’s career rushing total of 4,647 yards. Madill has allowed 133 yards on the ground per game.
