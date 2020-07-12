Will the season start on time, have just district games, play in the spring or not at all?
Answer through Tuesday at https://twitter.com/SportsMuskogee/status/1282161494160015367?s=20
age 75, retired funeral director passed on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Memorial service, Monday, July 13, 2020, 10 a.m., Deans Chapel Baptist Church, Muskogee, OK, Rev. Don Dumas, officiating. House of Winn Funeral Home, Muskogee
63, formerly of Okmulgee, died June 27, in Carrollton, Texas. Burial 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, National Cemetery, Fort Gibson, OK. Visitation, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, Precious Memories Chapel, House of Winn Funeral Home-Okmulgee.
age 80, retired educator, former resident of Boynton, OK, transitioned in his home in Tulsa, OK, Monday, July 6, 2020. Arrangements pending with House of Winn Funeral Home, Muskogee.
age 84, retired truck driver and long time resident of Haskell, OK, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2020 in Brentwood Extended Care and Rehab Center, Muskogee. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
