Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 6. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School

Record

Points

Prv

1. Bixby (8)

(2-0)

40

1

2. Jenks

(2-0)

29

2

3. Union

(2-0)

27

3

4. Mustang

(1-0)

12

4

5. Moore

(2-0)

5

NR

Others receiving votes: Norman North 3. Owasso 2. Edmond Santa Fe 2.

Class 6A Division II

School

Record

Points

Prv

1. Stillwater (8)

(1-0)

40

1

2. Deer Creek-Edmond

(2-0)

31

2

3. Choctaw

(1-1)

21

5

4. Sand Springs

(1-0)

12

4

5. B.T. Washington

(0-2)

8

3

Others receiving votes: Muskogee 7. Putnam West 1.

Class 5A

School

Record

Points

Prv

1. McAlester (5)

(2-0)

72

1

2. Del City (2)

(2-0)

68

3

3. Coweta (1)

(2-0)

66

2

4. McGuinness

(2-0)

60

4

5. Collinsville

(1-0)

48

5

6. Guthrie

(2-0)

37

6

7. Lawton Mac

(2-0)

26

8

(tie) Carl Albert

(1-1)

26

7

9. Noble

(2-0)

18

NR

10. Grove

(1-0)

9

NR

Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 4. Tulsa Rogers 4. Midwest City 2.

Class 4A

School

Record

Points

Prv

1. Tuttle (5)

(1-0)

66

1

2. Poteau (1)

(1-0)

61

2

3. Cushing (1)

(1-0)

60

4

4. Wagoner

(0-1)

38

5

5. Hilldale

(1-0)

33

8

6. Bethany

(2-0)

31

7

6. Clinton

(1-1)

31

3

8. Broken Bow

(1-1)

23

10

9. Blanchard

(0-1)

15

6

(tie) Elk City

(2-0)

15

9

Others receiving votes: Ada 9. Newcastle 2. Oologah-Talala 1.

Class 3A

School

Record

Points

Prv

1. Lincoln Christian (6)

(2-0)

69

1

2. Heritage Hall

(1-0)

61

2

3. Verdigris (1)

(1-0)

59

3

4. Metro Christian

(1-0)

41

5

5. Plainview

(1-0)

38

T9

6. Perkins-Tryon

(1-0)

32

6

7. Berryhill

(1-0)

26

T9

8. Cascia Hall

(1-1)

18

4

9. Marlow

(1-0)

15

10

10. Stigler

(2-0)

9

NR

Others receiving votes: Seminole 8. Kingfisher 3. Lone Grove 3. Sulphur 2. Bristow 1.

Class 2A

School

Record

Points

Prv

1. Washington (6)

(2-0)

69

1

2. Beggs

(1-0)

62

2

3. Rejoice Christian School (1)

(2-0)

57

3

4. Vian

(1-1)

45

5

5. Pawhuska

(2-0)

32

8

6. Victory Christian

(1-1)

31

6

(tie) Crossings Christian Academy

(1-0)

31

7

8. Eufaula

(0-1)

24

4

9. Millwood

(0-1)

10

10

10. Davis

(1-0)

6

NR

(tie) Vinita

(2-0)

6

NR

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma Christian 3. Prague 3. Community Christi an 2. Warner 2. Kiefer 1. Bethel 1.

Class 1A

School

Record

Points

Prv

1. Ringling (6)

(1-0)

66

1

2. Gore (1)

(2-0)

58

2

3. Fairview

(2-0)

56

3

4. Tonkawa

(1-0)

40

5

5. Woodland

(1-0)

36

6

(tie) Hominy

(2-0)

36

8

7. Cashion

(0-1)

34

4

8. Hinton

(2-0)

29

7

9. Colcord

(1-0)

19

9

10. Pawnee

(1-0)

4

NR

Others receiving votes: Crescent 3. Haskell 2. Minco 2.

Class B

School

Record

Points

Prv

1. Laverne (7)< /TD>

(2-0)

35

1

2. Shattuck

(1-0)

25

2

3. Seiling

(1-0)

18

3

4. Dewar

(1-0)

14

4

5. Velma-Alma

(1-0)

4

5

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma Bible 3. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 2. Regent Prep 2. Waurika 1. Garber 1.

Class C

School

Record

Points

Prv

1. Timberlake (7)

(2-0)

35

1

2. Tipton

(1-0)

24

2

3. Waynoka

(2-0)

21

3

4. Maud

(2-0)

12

5

5. Mountain View-Gotebo

(1-0)

9

NR

Others receiving votes: Tyrone 3. Sharon-Mutual 1.

