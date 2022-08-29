Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through August 29. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Bixby (8)(1-0)402
2. Jenks(1-0)281
3. Union(1-0)273
4. Mustang(0-0)6NR
(tie) Owasso(0-1)64
(tie) Broken Arrow(0-1)65

Others receiving votes: Edmond Santa Fe 5. Moore 2.

Class 6A Division II
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Stillwater (8)(1-0)401
2. Deer Creek-Edmond(1-0)254
3. B.T. Washington(0-1)212
4. Sand Springs(1-0)155
5. Choctaw(0-1)133

Others receiving votes: Muskogee 6.

Class 5A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. McAlester (4)(1-0)702
2. Coweta (1)(1-0)696
3. Del City (2)(1-0)645
4. McGuinness(1-0)564
5. Collinsville (1)(0-1)503
6. Guthrie(1-0)338
7. Carl Albert(0-1)301
8. Lawton Mac(1-0)297
9. Ardmore(1-0)229
10. Midwest City(0-0)910

Others receiving votes: Noble 4. Grove 3. Sapulpa 1.

Class 4A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Tuttle (6)(1-0)751
2. Poteau (1)(1-0)693
3. Clinton(1-0)632
4. Cushing (1)(0-0)554
5. Wagoner(0-0)445
6. Blanchard(0-0)336
7. Bethany(1-0)287
8. Hilldale(0-0)248
9. Elk City(1-0)2110
10. Broken Bow(0-1)149

Others receiving votes: Newcastle 7. Weatherford 4. Ada 1. Oologah-Talala 1. Fort Gibson 1.

Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Lincoln Christian (7)(1-0)791
2. Heritage Hall(0-0)632
3. Verdigris (1)(0-0)603
4. Cascia Hall(1-0)44T7
5. Metro Christian(0-0)395
6. Perkins-Tryon(0-0)346
7. Holland Hall(0-1)284
8. Plainview(0-0)26T7
9. Berryhill(0-0)1410
(tie) Marlow(0-0)14NR

Others receiving votes: Bristow 10. Seminole 8. Stigler 6. Kingfisher 5. Lone Grove 5. Sulphur 3. Pauls Valley 2.

Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Washington (8)(1-0)801
2. Beggs(0-0)652
3. Rejoice Christian School(1-0)605
4. Eufaula(0-0)416
5. Vian(0-1)394
6. Victory Christian(0-1)373
7. Crossings Christian Academy(0-0)327
8. Pawhuska(1-0)30T8
9. Oklahoma Christian(1-0)29T8
10. Millwood(0-0)1310

Others receiving votes: Perry 4. Vinita 3. Jones 2. Kiefer 2. Bethel 2. Okemah 1.

Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Ringling (6)(0-0)752
2. Gore (2)(1-0)65T4
3. Fairview(1-0)56T4
4. Cashion(0-1)541
5. Tonkawa(0-0)485
6. Woodland(0-0)396
7. Hinton(1-0)377
8. Hominy(1-0)268
9. Colcord(0-0)159
10. Mangum(0-0)710

Others receiving votes: Pawnee 6. Stroud 5. Texhoma 4. Wewoka 2. Crescent 1.

Class B
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Laverne (8)(1-0)401
2. Shattuck(1-0)292
3. Seiling(0-0)203
4. Dewar(0-0)154
5. Velma-Alma(1-0)4NR

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma Bible 3. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 3. Regent Prep 2. Davenport 1. Garber 1. Waurika 1. Wetumka 1.

Class C
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Timberlake (8)(1-0)401
2. Tipton(0-0)282
3. Waynoka(1-0)224
4. Tyrone(0-0)173
5. Maud(0-0)95

Others receiving votes: Mountain View-Gotebo 2. Sasakwa 2.

