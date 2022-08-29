Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through August 29. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
|Class 6A Division I
|SchoolRecord
|PointsPrv
|1. Bixby (8)
|(1-0)
|40
|2
|2. Jenks
|(1-0)
|28
|1
|3. Union
|(1-0)
|27
|3
|4. Mustang
|(0-0)
|6
|NR
|(tie) Owasso
|(0-1)
|6
|4
|(tie) Broken Arrow
|(0-1)
|6
|5
Others receiving votes: Edmond Santa Fe 5. Moore 2.
|Class 6A Division II
|SchoolRecord
|PointsPrv
|1. Stillwater (8)
|(1-0)
|40
|1
|2. Deer Creek-Edmond
|(1-0)
|25
|4
|3. B.T. Washington
|(0-1)
|21
|2
|4. Sand Springs
|(1-0)
|15
|5
|5. Choctaw
|(0-1)
|13
|3
Others receiving votes: Muskogee 6.
|Class 5A
|SchoolRecord
|PointsPrv
|1. McAlester (4)
|(1-0)
|70
|2
|2. Coweta (1)
|(1-0)
|69
|6
|3. Del City (2)
|(1-0)
|64
|5
|4. McGuinness
|(1-0)
|56
|4
|5. Collinsville (1)
|(0-1)
|50
|3
|6. Guthrie
|(1-0)
|33
|8
|7. Carl Albert
|(0-1)
|30
|1
|8. Lawton Mac
|(1-0)
|29
|7
|9. Ardmore
|(1-0)
|22
|9
|10. Midwest City
|(0-0)
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: Noble 4. Grove 3. Sapulpa 1.
|Class 4A
|SchoolRecord
|PointsPrv
|1. Tuttle (6)
|(1-0)
|75
|1
|2. Poteau (1)
|(1-0)
|69
|3
|3. Clinton
|(1-0)
|63
|2
|4. Cushing (1)
|(0-0)
|55
|4
|5. Wagoner
|(0-0)
|44
|5
|6. Blanchard
|(0-0)
|33
|6
|7. Bethany
|(1-0)
|28
|7
|8. Hilldale
|(0-0)
|24
|8
|9. Elk City
|(1-0)
|21
|10
|10. Broken Bow
|(0-1)
|14
|9
Others receiving votes: Newcastle 7. Weatherford 4. Ada 1. Oologah-Talala 1. Fort Gibson 1.
|Class 3A
|SchoolRecord
|PointsPrv
|1. Lincoln Christian (7)
|(1-0)
|79
|1
|2. Heritage Hall
|(0-0)
|63
|2
|3. Verdigris (1)
|(0-0)
|60
|3
|4. Cascia Hall
|(1-0)
|44
|T7
|5. Metro Christian
|(0-0)
|39
|5
|6. Perkins-Tryon
|(0-0)
|34
|6
|7. Holland Hall
|(0-1)
|28
|4
|8. Plainview
|(0-0)
|26
|T7
|9. Berryhill
|(0-0)
|14
|10
|(tie) Marlow
|(0-0)
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bristow 10. Seminole 8. Stigler 6. Kingfisher 5. Lone Grove 5. Sulphur 3. Pauls Valley 2.
|Class 2A
|SchoolRecord
|PointsPrv
|1. Washington (8)
|(1-0)
|80
|1
|2. Beggs
|(0-0)
|65
|2
|3. Rejoice Christian School
|(1-0)
|60
|5
|4. Eufaula
|(0-0)
|41
|6
|5. Vian
|(0-1)
|39
|4
|6. Victory Christian
|(0-1)
|37
|3
|7. Crossings Christian Academy
|(0-0)
|32
|7
|8. Pawhuska
|(1-0)
|30
|T8
|9. Oklahoma Christian
|(1-0)
|29
|T8
|10. Millwood
|(0-0)
|13
|10
Others receiving votes: Perry 4. Vinita 3. Jones 2. Kiefer 2. Bethel 2. Okemah 1.
|Class 1A
|SchoolRecord
|PointsPrv
|1. Ringling (6)
|(0-0)
|75
|2
|2. Gore (2)
|(1-0)
|65
|T4
|3. Fairview
|(1-0)
|56
|T4
|4. Cashion
|(0-1)
|54
|1
|5. Tonkawa
|(0-0)
|48
|5
|6. Woodland
|(0-0)
|39
|6
|7. Hinton
|(1-0)
|37
|7
|8. Hominy
|(1-0)
|26
|8
|9. Colcord
|(0-0)
|15
|9
|10. Mangum
|(0-0)
|7
|10
Others receiving votes: Pawnee 6. Stroud 5. Texhoma 4. Wewoka 2. Crescent 1.
|Class B
|SchoolRecord
|PointsPrv
|1. Laverne (8)
|(1-0)
|40
|1
|2. Shattuck
|(1-0)
|29
|2
|3. Seiling
|(0-0)
|20
|3
|4. Dewar
|(0-0)
|15
|4
|5. Velma-Alma
|(1-0)
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma Bible 3. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 3. Regent Prep 2. Davenport 1. Garber 1. Waurika 1. Wetumka 1.
|Class C
|SchoolRecord
|PointsPrv
|1. Timberlake (8)
|(1-0)
|40
|1
|2. Tipton
|(0-0)
|28
|2
|3. Waynoka
|(1-0)
|22
|4
|4. Tyrone
|(0-0)
|17
|3
|5. Maud
|(0-0)
|9
|5
Others receiving votes: Mountain View-Gotebo 2. Sasakwa 2.
