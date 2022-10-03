Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 3. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Bixby (11)(5-0)551
2. Union(5-0)442
3. Jenks(4-1)313
4. Mustang(4-1)244
5. Norman North(3-2)5NR

Others receiving votes: Enid 2. Owasso 1. Westmoore 1. Edmond Memorial 1. Edmond North 1.

Class 6A Division II
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Stillwater (11)(5-0)551
2. Deer Creek-Edmond(5-0)432
3. Choctaw(4-1)313
4. Muskogee(5-0)254
5. Sand Springs(3-2)5NR

Others receiving votes: B.T. Washington 4. Lawton 2.

Class 5A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. McAlester (9)(5-0)105T1
2. McGuinness (1)(5-0)863
3. Coweta(5-0)854
4. Del City (1)(4-1)84T1
5. Guthrie(5-0)685
6. Collinsville(5-0)556
7. Grove(5-0)437
8. Lawton Mac(4-1)298
9. Carl Albert(4-2)279
10. Elgin(5-0)18NR

Others receiving votes: Piedmont 2. Sapulpa 1. Midwest City 1. Noble 1.

Class 4A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Cushing (8)(5-0)1071
2. Tuttle (3)(4-1)992
3. Poteau(4-1)834
4. Wagoner(3-2)705
5. Elk City(4-1)55T9
5. Bethany(4-1)55T7
7. Clinton(3-2)433
8. Broken Bow(4-1)38T7
9. Hilldale(4-1)26T9
10. Newcastle(4-1)156

Others receiving votes: Blanchard 9. Chickasha 5.

Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Verdigris (6)(5-0)851
2. Metro Christian (2)(5-0)812
3. Lincoln Christian(4-1)703
4. Heritage Hall (1)(4-1)624
5. Cascia Hall(4-1)555
6. Stigler(6-0)427
7. Perkins-Tryon(3-2)286
8. Plainview(4-1)219
9. Lone Grove(4-1)2010
10. Sulphur(3-1)19NR

Others receiving votes: Berryhill 4. Muldrow 3. Kingfisher 3. Central 1. Marlow 1.

Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Washington (8)(5-0)891
2. Rejoice Christian School (1)(5-0)822
3. Millwood(4-1)604
4. Eufaula(5-1)523
5. Vinita(5-0)515
6. Vian(3-2)366
7. Sequoyah-Claremore(4-1)319
8. Prague(5-0)2910
9. Beggs(3-2)278
10. Chandler(4-1)13NR

Others receiving votes: Kiefer 10. Davis 7. Oklahoma Christian 5. Victory Christian 3.

Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Ringling (7)(5-0)831
2. Gore(5-0)762
3. Fairview(5-0)723
4. Tonkawa (1)(5-0)684
5. Hominy (1)(5-0)585
6. Colcord(5-0)416
7. Minco(6-0)407
8. Crescent(5-0)258
9. Burns Flat-Dill City(4-0)9NR
10. Stratford(5-0)8NR

Others receiving votes: Cashion 5. Pawnee 4. Walters 4. Woodland 1. Chelsea 1.

Class B
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Oklahoma Bible (5)(5-0)361
2. Shattuck (2)(4-0)302
3. Laverne(4-1)223
4. Seiling(4-1)174
5. Dewar (1)(4-0)145

Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 1.

Class C
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Timberlake (8)(5-0)401
2. Tipton(5-0)322
3. Waynoka(5-0)243
4. Maud(5-0)154
5. Wesleyan Christian(4-1)75

Others receiving votes: Mountain View-Gotebo 1. Watts 1.

