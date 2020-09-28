Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 28. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Owasso (9)(4-0)451
2. Jenks(2-1)362
3. Broken Arrow(2-1)273
4. Edmond Santa Fe(2-1)145
5. Westmoore(2-1)3NR
(tie) Yukon(3-1)3NR
(tie) Norman North(2-1)3NR

Others receiving votes: Union 2. Mustang 2.

Class 6A Division II
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Bixby (9)(3-0)451
2. Stillwater(3-0)362
3. Midwest City(3-1)243
4. Choctaw(2-2)10NR
5. Del City(0-2)75
(tie) Putnam North(4-0)7NR

Others receiving votes: B.T. Washington 5. Sand Springs 1.

Class 5A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Carl Albert (8)(3-0)891
2. Bishop Kelley (1)(4-0)812
3. Collinsville(4-0)663
4. McGuinness(3-1)574
5. Ardmore(2-0)495
6. Sapulpa(3-1)456
7. Piedmont(2-1)317
8. Coweta(3-1)308
9. Guthrie(3-1)169
10. McAlester(2-1)1510

Others receiving votes: El Reno 10. Tulsa East Central 4. Claremore 1. Pryor 1.

Class 4A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Wagoner (9)(4-0)901
2. Weatherford(3-0)782
3. Tuttle(4-0)733
4. Poteau(2-2)624
5. Cache(3-1)48T5
6. Blanchard(2-2)429
7. Skiatook(3-1)367
8. John Marshall(2-2)33T5
9. Fort Gibson(5-0)9NR
10. Cushing(3-1)710

Others receiving votes: Hilldale 6. Clinton 5. Bethany 2. Newcastle 2. Ada 1. Grove 1.

Class 3A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Lincoln Christian (7)(3-0)881
2. Holland Hall (1)(4-0)763
3. Heritage Hall(3-1)712
4. Stigler(4-0)634
5. Verdigris(3-0)535
6. Kingfisher (1)(3-1)496
7. Kingston(4-0)397
8. Anadarko(3-1)2610
9. Berryhill(1-1)179
10. Lone Grove(3-1)5NR
(tie) Perkins-Tryon(1-2)58

Others receiving votes: Mount St. Mary 2. 8, Sulphur 1.

Class 2A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Vian (9)(4-0)901
2. Jones(3-1)752
3. Washington(4-0)723
4. Beggs(2-1)604
5. Marlow(3-0)525
6. Adair(3-1)337
7. Millwood(1-1)326
8. Frederick(3-0)229
(tie) Cascia Hall(3-1)228
10. Prague(3-0)9NR

Others receiving votes: Sperry 8. Chandler 7. Metro Christian 6. Eufaula 3. Antlers 1. Kellyville 1. Community Christian 1. Spiro 1.

Class 1A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Cashion (7)(5-0)881
2. Pawhuska (2)(4-0)822
3. Ringling(3-0)713
4. Pawnee(3-1)614
5. Thomas Custer(2-1)535
6. Gore(2-0)436
7. Okemah(2-1)277
8. Minco(3-1)268
9. Tonkawa(2-1)149
10. Texhoma(4-0)6NR
(tie) Crescent(4-0)6NR

Others receiving votes: Elmore City 5. Wewoka 5. Colcord 4. Woodland 3. Hominy 1.

Class B
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Shattuck (9)(4-0)451
2. Dewar(4-0)352
3. Davenport(4-0)273
4. Cherokee(3-1)194
5. Alex(3-2)45

Others receiving votes: Laverne 3. 12, Covington-Douglas 2.

Class C
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Timberlake (9)(4-0)451
2. Buffalo(4-0)342
3. Mountain View-Gotebo(4-0)263
4. Sasakwa(3-1)154
5. Waynoka(4-0)85

Others receiving votes: Midway 5. Tyrone 2.

