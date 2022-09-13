Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 13. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Bixby (8)(3-0)401
2. Union(3-0)323
3. Jenks(2-1)202
4. Moore(3-0)155
5. Norman North(2-0)8NR

Others receiving votes: Mustang 3. Owasso 2.

Class 6A Division II
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Stillwater (8)(2-0)401
2. Deer Creek-Edmond(3-0)312
3. Choctaw(2-1)233
4. B.T. Washington(1-2)95
(tie) Muskogee(3-0)9NR

Others receiving votes: Lawton 5. Sand Springs 3.

Class 5A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. McAlester (5)(3-0)741
2. Del City (2)(3-0)692
3. McGuinness (1)(3-0)604
4. Collinsville(2-0)535
4. Coweta(2-0)533
6. Guthrie(3-0)456
7. Grove(2-0)2510
8. Carl Albert(1-2)17T7
9. Noble(2-1)139
10. Lawton Mac(2-1)12T7

Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 11. Elgin 4. Tulsa Rogers 3. Piedmont 1.

Class 4A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Tuttle (6)(2-0)771
2. Cushing (2)(2-0)743
3. Wagoner(1-1)534
4. Clinton(2-1)467
5. Poteau(1-1)452
6. Hilldale(2-0)415
7. Bethany(3-0)356
8. Broken Bow(2-1)308
9. Elk City(3-0)24T9
10. Newcastle(2-0)13NR

Others receiving votes: Chickasha 1. Blanchard 1.

Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Lincoln Christian (7)(3-0)791
2. Verdigris (1)(2-0)683
3. Metro Christian(2-0)644
4. Heritage Hall(1-1)432
5. Marlow(2-0)409
6. Cascia Hall(2-1)398
7. Stigler(3-0)3010
8. Perkins-Tryon(1-1)176
9. Berryhill(1-1)167
10. Plainview(1-1)135

Others receiving votes: Lone Grove 11. Kingfisher 9. Sulphur 6. Seminole 2. Central 2. 11, McLoud 1.

Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Washington (7)(3-0)791
2. Rejoice Christian School (1)(3-0)733
3. Crossings Christian Academy(2-0)52T7
4. Beggs(1-1)342
5. Eufaula(1-1)32T7
6. Vian(1-2)284
7. Millwood(1-1)259
8. Pawhuska(2-1)235
9. Vinita(2-0)19T10
10. Victory Christian(1-2)176

Others receiving votes: Prague 13. Chandler 12. Kiefer 9. Sequoyah-Claremore 9. Oklahoma Christian 9. Davis 4. Community Christian 1. Warner 1.

Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Ringling (7)(2-0)761
2. Gore(3-0)642
3. Fairview(3-0)613
4. Tonkawa(2-0)544
4. Hominy (1)(3-0)54T56
6. Cashion(1-1)407
7. Colcord(2-0)319
8. Pawnee(2-0)1810
9. Crescent(3-0)12NR
10. Woodland(1-1)11T5

Others receiving votes: Minco 9. Quapaw 4. Hinton 3. Wynnewood 3.

Class B
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Seiling (7)(2-0)393
2. Shattuck (1)(2-0)282
3. Laverne(2-1)261
4. Dewar(1-0)144
5. Oklahoma Bible(3-0)6NR

Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 5. Waurika 1. Garber 1.

Class C
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Timberlake (8)(3-0)401
2. Tipton(2-0)272
(tie) Waynoka(2-0)273
4. Maud(3-0)184
5. Oaks(3-0)5NR

Others receiving votes: Geary 1. Mountain View-Gotebo 1. Wesleyan Christian 1.

