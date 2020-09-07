Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 7. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Owasso (9)

(2-0)

45

1

2. Broken Arrow

(2-0)

35

3

3. Jenks

(1-1)

28

2

4. Mustang

(1-0)

10

NR

(tie) Union

(0-2)

10

5

Others receiving votes: Edmond Santa Fe 5. Enid 1. Norman North 1.

Class 6A Division II

School

Total

Points

Prv< /TD>

1. Bixby (9)

(2-0)

40

1

2. Stillwater

(1-0)

33

2

3. B.T. Washington

(2-0)

24

4

4. Del City

(1-1)

20

3

5. Midwest City

(1-1)

5

NR

Others receiving votes: Muskogee 3. Putnam West 2. Choctaw 2. Deer Creek 1.

Class 5A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Carl Albert (9)

(1-0)

90

1

2. Bishop Kelley

(2-0)

75

2

3. Piedmont

(1-0)

67

4

4. McGuinness

(1-0)

65

3

5. Collinsville

(1-0)

48

6

6. Ardmore

(1-0)

37

8

7. Noble

(1-0)

31 TD

9

8. El Reno

(1-1)

27

5

9. Sapulpa

(1-1)

15

NR

10. Lawton Mac

(1-0)

14

NR

Others receiving votes: Guthrie 8. Coweta 7. McAlester 6. Tahlequah 3. Tulsa East Central 2.

17

Class 4A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Wagoner (9)

(1-0)

90

1

2. Weatherford

(1-0)

78

2

3. Tuttle

(1-0)

70

3

4. Skiatook

(1-0)

56

6

5. Poteau

(1-2)

48

4

6. John Marshall

(1-0)

47

8

7. Blanchard

(0-1)

32

5

8. Cache

(1-1)

29

9

9. Hilldale

(1-0)

NR

10. Bethany

(0-2)

9

7

Others receiving votes: Clinton 6. Fort Gibson 4. Newcastle 3. Ada 2. Chickasha 2. Elk City 1. Grove 1.

Class 3A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Heritage Hall (7)

(1-0)

79

1

2. Lincoln Christian (1)

(1-0)

72

2

3. Holland Hall

(1-0)

59

4

4. Perkins-Tryon

(0-0)

52

3

5. Stigler

(2-0)

46

5

6. Verdigris

(1-0)

44

6

7. Berryhill

(0-0)

26

7

8. Kingfisher

(1-1)

23

10

9. Plainview

(0-1)

13

8

10. Kingston

(1-0)

10

NR

Others receiving votes: Checotah 4. Anadarko 4. Sulphur 3. Lone Grove 3. Seminole 2.

Class 2A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Vian (9)

(2-0)

90

1

2. Jones

(1-0)

79

2

3. Beggs

(0-1)

64

3

4. Sperry

(1-0)

55

4

5. Washington

(2-0)

41

10

6. Millwood

(0-1)

36

6

7. Metro Christian

(1-1)

34

9

8. Marlow

(1-0)

24

NR

9. Adair

(1-1)

18

7

(tie) Cascia Hall

(0-1)

18

5

Others receiving votes: Chisholm 8. Eufaula 8. Prague 4. Davis 3. 9, Roland 3. Chandler 2. Spiro 2. Purcell 1. Lindsay 1. Bethel 1. Frederick 1. Rejoice Christian School 1. Community Christian 1.

Class 1A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Cashion (5)

(2-0)

77

1

2. Pawhuska (2)

(2-0)

73

2

3. Ringling (1)

(0-0)

64

3

4. Thomas Custer

(0-0)

53

4

5. Gore

(0-0)

43

5

6. Pawnee

(1-1)

41

7

7. Okemah

(1-0)

30

6

8. Minco

(1-0)

23

8

9. Tonkawa

(1-0)

16

9

10. Hominy

(1-1)

8

10

Others receiving votes: Morrison 6. Chelsea 2. Crescent 2. Boone-Apache 1. Texhoma 1.

Class B

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Shattuck (7)

(1-0)

43

1

2. Dewar (2)

(2-0)

36

2

3. Cherokee

(1-0)

25

3

4. Davenport

(1-0)

16

4

5. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale

(2-0)

4

NR

(tie) Pond Creek-Hunter

(1-0)

4

NR

Others receiving votes: Alex 3. Laverne 2. Velma-Alma 1. Barnsdall 1.

Class C

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Timberlake (8)

(2-0)

44

1

2. Sasakwa (1)

(1-0)

33

2

3. Buffalo

(1-0)

22

3

4. Mountain View-Gotebo

(1-0)

16

4

5. Tyrone

(1-0)

7< /TD>

NR

(tie) Waynoka

(2-0)

7

NR

Others receiving votes: Coyle 3. Midway 2. Maysville 1.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you