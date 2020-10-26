Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 26. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Owasso (9)
(7-0)
45
1
2. Jenks
(5-1)
35
2
3. Edmond Santa Fe
(5-2)
27
4
4. Broken Arrow
(4-3)
15
3
5. Union
(3-4)
10
5
Others receiving votes: Westmoore 3.
Class 6A Division II
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Bixby ( 9)
(6-0)
45
1
2. Stillwater
(6-0)
36
2
3. Midwest City
(5-1)
26
3
4. Choctaw
(5-3)
16
4
5. B.T. Washington
(6-2)
6
NR
Others receiving votes: Putnam North 5. Lawton 1.
Class 5A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Carl Albert (6)
(5-1)
85
1
2. Bishop Kelley (1)
(7-0)
82
2
3. Collinsville (2)
(8-0)
74
3
4. McGuinness
(5-2)
63
4
5. Coweta
(7-1)
55
5
6. Guthrie
(5-0)
37
6
7. McAlester
(6-2)
33
7
8. Pryor
( 6-1)
26
NR
9. El Reno
(5-2)
16
NR
10. Lawton Mac
(5-2)
7
NR
(tie) Piedmont
(3-3)
7
9
Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 4. Shawnee 2. Ardmore 2. Claremore 2.
Class 4A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Wagoner (9)
(8-0)
90
1
2. Weatherford
(6-0)
79
2
3. Tuttle
(8-0)
71
3
4. Poteau
(6-2)
65
4
5. Blanchard
(6-2)
49
5
6. Hilldale
(7-1)
36
8
7. Clinton
(4-2)
35
6
8. Skiatook
(4-2)
25
7
9. Broken Bow
(4-2)
14
NR
10. Cache
(4-3)
10
9
Others receiving votes: Newcastle 7. Grove 6. Ada 4. Cushing 2. Fort Gibson 2.
Class 3A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Lincoln Christian (7)
(7-0)
88
1
2. Holland Hall (2)
(6-0)
80
2
3. Heritage Hall
(6-1)
71
3
4. Stigler
(8-0)
63
4
5. Verdigris
(7-0)
56
5
6. Kingston
(8-0)
45
6
7. Kingfisher
(5-2)
37
T7
8. Lone Grove
(6-2)
22
9
9. Anadarko
(5-2)
15
T7
10. Sulphur
(5-3)
13
10
Others re ceiving votes: Vinita 5.
Class 2A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Vian (3)
(7-1)
77
3
2. Marlow (1)
(7-0)
66
4
3. Millwood (2)
(5-1)
58
8
(tie) Cascia Hall
(7-1)
58
5
(tie) Washington (2)
(7-1)
58
2
6. Jones
(6-2)
49
1
7. Frederick
(7-0)
40
7
8. Adair
(7-1)
36
6
9. Metro Christian (1)
(5-2)
18
9
10. Beggs
(4-2)
16
10
Others receiving votes: Eufaula 6. Oklahoma Christian Academy 4. Community Christian 4. Prague 2. Chandler 2. Christian Heritage Academy 1.
Class 1 A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Cashion (7)
(7-0)
88
1
2. Pawhuska (2)
(8-0)
82
2
3. Ringling
(6-0)
70
3
4. Pawnee
(5-1)
56
4
5. Thomas Custer
(6-1)
53
5
6. Gore
(6-0)
41
6
7. Wewoka
(7-0)
34
8
8. Tonkawa
(6-1)
28
7
9. Woodland
(7-1)
20
10
10. Texhoma
(7-1)
13
9
Others receiving votes: Minco 3. Hooker 2. Crescent 2. Wayne 2. Hobart 1.
Class B
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Shattuck (9)
(7-0)
45
1
2. Dewar
(8-0)
34
2
3. Davenport
(7-0)
27
3
4. Cherokee
(6-1)
17
4
5. Laverne
(5-1)
6
NR
Others receiving votes: Covington-Douglas 5. Velma-Alma 1.
Class C
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Timberlake (9)
(8-0)
45
1
2. Mountain View-Gotebo
(7-0)
32
2
3. Buffalo
(7-1)
25
3
4. Sasakwa
(6-1)
13
4
5. Waynoka
(8-0)
12
5
Others receiving votes: Midway 8.
