Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 26. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Owasso (9)

(7-0)

45

1

2. Jenks

(5-1)

35

2

3. Edmond Santa Fe

(5-2)

27

4

4. Broken Arrow

(4-3)

15

3

5. Union

(3-4)

10

5

Others receiving votes: Westmoore 3.

Class 6A Division II

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Bixby ( 9)

(6-0)

45

1

2. Stillwater

(6-0)

36

2

3. Midwest City

(5-1)

26

3

4. Choctaw

(5-3)

16

4

5. B.T. Washington

(6-2)

6

NR

Others receiving votes: Putnam North 5. Lawton 1.

Class 5A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Carl Albert (6)

(5-1)

85

1

2. Bishop Kelley (1)

(7-0)

82

2

3. Collinsville (2)

(8-0)

74

3

4. McGuinness

(5-2)

63

4

5. Coweta

(7-1)

55

5

6. Guthrie

(5-0)

37

6

7. McAlester

(6-2)

33

7

8. Pryor

( 6-1)

26

NR

9. El Reno

(5-2)

16

NR

10. Lawton Mac

(5-2)

7

NR

(tie) Piedmont

(3-3)

7

9

Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 4. Shawnee 2. Ardmore 2. Claremore 2.

Class 4A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Wagoner (9)

(8-0)

90

1

2. Weatherford

(6-0)

79

2

3. Tuttle

(8-0)

71

3

4. Poteau

(6-2)

65

4

5. Blanchard

(6-2)

49

5

6. Hilldale

(7-1)

36

8

7. Clinton

(4-2)

35

6

8. Skiatook

(4-2)

25

7

9. Broken Bow

(4-2)

14

NR

10. Cache

(4-3)

10

9

Others receiving votes: Newcastle 7. Grove 6. Ada 4. Cushing 2. Fort Gibson 2.

Class 3A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Lincoln Christian (7)

(7-0)

88

1

2. Holland Hall (2)

(6-0)

80

2

3. Heritage Hall

(6-1)

71

3

4. Stigler

(8-0)

63

4

5. Verdigris

(7-0)

56

5

6. Kingston

(8-0)

45

6

7. Kingfisher

(5-2)

37

T7

8. Lone Grove

(6-2)

22

9

9. Anadarko

(5-2)

15

T7

10. Sulphur

(5-3)

13

10

Others re ceiving votes: Vinita 5.

Class 2A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Vian (3)

(7-1)

77

3

2. Marlow (1)

(7-0)

66

4

3. Millwood (2)

(5-1)

58

8

(tie) Cascia Hall

(7-1)

58

5

(tie) Washington (2)

(7-1)

58

2

6. Jones

(6-2)

49

1

7. Frederick

(7-0)

40

7

8. Adair

(7-1)

36

6

9. Metro Christian (1)

(5-2)

18

9

10. Beggs

(4-2)

16

10

Others receiving votes: Eufaula 6. Oklahoma Christian Academy 4. Community Christian 4. Prague 2. Chandler 2. Christian Heritage Academy 1.

Class 1 A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Cashion (7)

(7-0)

88

1

2. Pawhuska (2)

(8-0)

82

2

3. Ringling

(6-0)

70

3

4. Pawnee

(5-1)

56

4

5. Thomas Custer

(6-1)

53

5

6. Gore

(6-0)

41

6

7. Wewoka

(7-0)

34

8

8. Tonkawa

(6-1)

28

7

9. Woodland

(7-1)

20

10

10. Texhoma

(7-1)

13

9

Others receiving votes: Minco 3. Hooker 2. Crescent 2. Wayne 2. Hobart 1.

Class B

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Shattuck (9)

(7-0)

45

1

2. Dewar

(8-0)

34

2

3. Davenport

(7-0)

27

3

4. Cherokee

(6-1)

17

4

5. Laverne

(5-1)

6

NR

Others receiving votes: Covington-Douglas 5. Velma-Alma 1.

Class C

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Timberlake (9)

(8-0)

45

1

2. Mountain View-Gotebo

(7-0)

32

2

3. Buffalo

(7-1)

25

3

4. Sasakwa

(6-1)

13

4

5. Waynoka

(8-0)

12

5

Others receiving votes: Midway 8.

 

