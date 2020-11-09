Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through November 9. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
FINAL-REGULAR SEASON
Class 6A Division ISchool Total Points Prv
1. Owasso (7)
(10-0)
39
1
2. Jenks (1)
(7-1)
33
2
3. Edmond Santa Fe
(7-2)
23
3
4. Broken Arrow
(6-3)
15
4
5. Union
(4-4)
9
5
Others receiving votes: Yukon 1.
Class 6A Division II
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Bixby (8)
(8-0)
40
1
2. Stillwater
(8-0)
32
2
3. Midwest City
(6-2)
23
3
4. Choctaw
(7-3)
17
4
5. B.T. Washington
(6-3)
5
5
Others receiving votes: Putnam North 3.
Class 5A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Carl Albert (5)
(7-1)
77
1
2. Collinsville (3)
(10-0)
75
2
3. Coweta
(9-1)
64
3
4. Bishop Kelley
(8-1)
53
5
5. McGuinness
(7-2)
51
4
6. McAlester
(8-2)
38
6
7. El Reno
(7-2)
30
7
8. Pryor
(7-2)
25
8
9. Lawton Mac
(6-2)
16
10
10. Piedmont
(4-3)
5
NR
Others receiving votes: Guthrie 4. Duncan 1. Tahlequah 1.
< TD>1
Class 4A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Wagoner (7)
(10-0)
70
2. Weatherford
(8-0)
60
2
3. Poteau
(8-2)
54
4
4. Tuttle
(9-1)
46
3
5. Blanchard
(7-2)
42
5
6. Hilldale
(9-1)
37
6
7. Newcastle
(6-2)
30
10
8. Bristow
(6-3)
13
NR
9. Broken Bow
(5-3)
10
9
(tie) Clinton
(5-3)
10
7
Others receiving votes: Skiatook 5. Cushing 4. Bethany 4.
Class 3A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Lincoln Christian (5)
(9-0)
68
1
2. Holland Hall (2)
(8-0)
65
2
3. Heritage Hall
(8-1)
56
3< /TD>
4. Kingston
(10-0)
45
5
5. Stigler
(9-1)
42
4
6. Verdigris
(8-1)
34
7
7. Kingfisher
(6-3)
26
9
8. Sulphur
(7-3)
25
10
9. Anadarko
(6-3)
12
8
10. Lone Grove
(7-3)
9
6
Others receiving votes: Seminole 2. Vinita 1.
Class 2A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Vian (3)
(8-1)
60
1
2. Marlow (2)
(9-0)
57
2
3. Millwood (1)
(6-0)
54
3
4. Cascia Hall
(8-1)
46
4
(tie) Washington
(8-1)
46
5
6. Jones
(7-2)
37
6
7. Adair
(9-1)
28
7
8. Metro Christian (1)
(7-2)
27
8
9. Oklahoma Christian
(8-0)
10
10
10. Beggs
(6-2)
7
NR
Others receiving votes: Eufaula 4. Frederick 3. Chandler 2. Davis 2. Spiro 1. Community Christian 1.
< /TR>
Class 1A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Cashion (4)
(9-0)
67
1
2. Pawhuska (3)
(10-0)
65
2
3. Ringling
(7-0)
53
3
4. Pawnee
(7-1)
45
4
5. Thomas Custer
(8-1)
39
5
6. Wewoka
(9-0)
34
7
7. Gore
(7-0)
32
6
8. Woodland
(7-2)
20
8
9. Tonkawa
(7-2)
14
9
10. Texhoma
(8-2)
5
10
(tie) Hooker
(7-3)
5
NR
Others receiving votes: Minco 4. Morrison 1. Colcord 1.
Class B
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Dewar (6)
(10-0)
34
2
2. Laverne (1)
(7-1)
27
5
3. Cherokee
(8-1)
19
4
4. Shattuck
(8-1)
13
1
5. Regent Prep
(8-1)
6
NR
Others receiving votes: Davenport 4. Summit Christian 2.
Class C
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Timberlake (7)
(10 -0)
35
1
2. Mountain View-Gotebo
(9-0)
25
2
3. Buffalo
(8-1)
19
3
(tie) Midway
(9-0)
19
5
5. Sasakwa
(7-2)
3
4
(tie) Waynoka
(8-1)
3
NR
Others receiving votes: Tyrone 1.
