Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 31. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Bixby (10)(9-0)501
2. Union(9-0)402
3. Norman North(7-2)273
4. Mustang(7-2)194
5. Jenks(7-2)145

Others receiving votes: none.

Class 6A Division II
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Stillwater (10)(9-0)501
2. Choctaw(8-1)392
3. Muskogee(9-0)283
4. Deer Creek-Edmond(8-1)234
5. B.T. Washington(5-4)105

Others receiving votes: none.

Class 5A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Coweta (9)(9-0)901
2. Grove(9-0)774
3. Del City(7-2)692
4. McGuinness(8-1)615
5. Carl Albert(7-2)506
6. McAlester(7-2)423
7. Collinsville(8-1)397
8. Midwest City(7-2)258
9. Guthrie(7-2)219
10. Sapulpa(6-3)11NR

Others receiving votes: Elgin 10.

Class 4A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Cushing (9)(9-0)901
2. Elk City(8-1)722
3. Bethany(8-1)713
4. Poteau(7-2)595
5. Tuttle(7-2)546
6. Blanchard(6-3)434
7. Hilldale(7-2)289
8. Newcastle(7-2)267
8. Wagoner(6-3)2610
10. Broken Bow(7-2)248

Others receiving votes: Clinton 2.

Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Metro Christian (8)(9-0)891
2. Lincoln Christian (1)(8-1)782
3. Verdigris(8-1)654
4. Heritage Hall(8-1)623
5. Perkins-Tryon(7-2)535
6. Cascia Hall(7-2)397
7. Lone Grove(7-2)298
8. Muldrow(7-2)266
9. Marlow(7-2)209
(tie) Stigler(7-2)2010

Others receiving votes: Holland Hall 8. Kingfisher 3. Berryhill 2. Pauls Valley 1.

Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Washington (8)(9-0)871
2. Rejoice Christian School (1)(9-0)822
3. Millwood(8-1)713
4. Vian(7-2)516
5. Eufaula(8-1)504
6. Sequoyah-Claremore(8-1)487
7. Kiefer(9-0)388
8. Prague(8-1)215
9. Davis(8-1)1810
10. Jones(6-3)12NR
(tie) Vinita(7-2)129

Others receiving votes: Beggs 3. Holdenville 2.

Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Ringling (7)(9-0)831
2. Hominy (2)(9-0)763
3. Gore(9-0)732
4. Fairview(9-0)694
5. Colcord(9-0)555
6. Tonkawa(8-1)496
7. Christian Heritage Academy(8-2)318
8. Quapaw(8-1)209
9. Walters(8-1)12NR
10. Crescent(7-1)107

Others receiving votes: Minco 6. Boone-Apache 5. Wynnewood 2. Stratford 2. Woodland 1. Burns Flat-Dill City 1.

Class B
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Oklahoma Bible (7)(9-0)391
2. Laverne(7-1)292
3. Dewar (1)(8-0)223
4. Seiling(8-1)204
5. Regent Prep(8-0)7NR

Others receiving votes: Turpin 3.

Class C
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Tipton (5)(9-0)371
2. Waynoka (3)(9-0)352
3. Maud(9-0)203
4. Timberlake(8-1)194
5. Wesleyan Christian(8-1)95

Others receiving votes: none.

