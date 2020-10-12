Class 6A Division I

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Owasso (9)

(6-0)

45

1

2. Jenks

(4-1)

36

2

3. Broken Arrow

(3-2)

25

3

4. Edmond Santa Fe

(4-2)

17

4

5. Union

(1-4)

5

NR

Others receiving votes: Yukon 4. Norman North 2. Westmoore 1.

Class 6A Division II

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Bixby (9)

(5-0)

45

1

2. Stillwater

(4-0)

36

2

3. Midwest City

(4-1)

23

3

4. Choctaw

(3-3)

13

4

5. Putnam North

(5-0)

10

5

Others receiving votes: Lawton 3. B.T. Washington 3. Del City 1. Sand Springs 1.

Class 5A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Carl Albert (7)

(4-1)

87

1

2. Bishop Kelley (1)

(5-0)

81

2

3. Collinsville (1)

(6-0)

72

3

4. McGuinness

(4-2)

58

4

5. Coweta

(5-1)

55

T6

6. McAlester

(5-1)

42

8

7. Piedmont

(3-1) TD

36

T6

8. Guthrie

(4-0)

23

10

9. Sapulpa

(4-2)

19

9

10. Ardmore

(2-1)

9

5

Others receiving votes: Duncan 6. Pryor 4. El Reno 3.

10. Cache

Class 4A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Wagoner (9)

(6-0)

90

1

2. Weatherford

(5-0)

79

2

3. Tuttle

(6-0)

73

3

4. Poteau

(4-2)

60

4

5. Blanchard

(4-2)

51

5

6. Clinton

(4-1)

38

10

7. Skiatook

(3-1)

36

6

8. Fort Gibson

(6-0)

25

9

9. Hilldale

(5-1)

12

NR

(3-3)

11

7

Others receiving votes: Newcastle 7. John Marshall 6.Ada 4. Cleveland 2. Grove 1.

Class 3A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Lincoln Christian (8)

(5-0)

89

1

2. Holland Hall (1)

(5-0)

80

2

3. Heritage Hall

(4-1)

68

3

4. Stigler

(6-0)

66

4

5. Verdigris

(5-0)

50

5

6. Kingston

(6-0)

47

6

7. Anadarko

(4-1)

33

8

8. Kingfisher

(4-2)

30

7

9. Sulphur

(4-2)

18

9

10. Lone Grove

(4-2)

8

10

Others receiving votes: Locust Grove 3. Seminole 2. Vinita 1.

Class 2A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Jones (4)

(5-1)

83

2

2. Washington (3)

(6-0)

78

3

3. Vian (1)

(5-1)

69

1

4. Marlow (1)

(5-0)

61

5

5. Cascia Hall

(5-1)

51

9

6. Adair

(5-1)

39

6

7. Frederick

(5-0)

34

7

8. Beggs

(3-2)

23

4

9. Millwood

(3-1)

20

8

10. Metro Christian

(4-2)

17

NR

Others receiving votes: Chandler 7. Kellyville 4. Prague 3. Community Christian 2. Sequoyah-Claremore 1. Spiro 1. Eufaula 1.

Class 1A

Schoo l

Total

Points

Prv

1. Cashion (7)

(7-0)

88

1

2. Pawhuska (2)

(6-0)

82

2

3. Ringling

(5-0)

71

3

4. Pawnee

(5-1)

60

4

5. Thomas Custer

(4-1)

49

5

6. Gore

(4-0)

46

6

7. Tonkawa

(4-1)

26

9

8. Texhoma

(4-1)

24

10

9. Wewoka

(5-0)

20

NR

10. Woodland

(5-1)

7

NR

Others receiving votes: Minco 5. Elmore City 5. Boone-Apache 4. Okemah 4. Crescent 3. Oklahoma Bible 1. Oklahoma Christian Academy 1.

Class B

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Shattuck (9)

( 5-0)

45

1

2. Dewar

(6-0)

32

2

3. Davenport

(5-0)

26

3

4. Cherokee

(4-1)

19

4

5. Depew

(3-3)

4

NR

(tie) Alex

(4-2)

4

5

Others receiving votes: Covington-Douglas 2. Laverne 2. Snyder 1.

Class C

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Timberlake (9)

(6-0)

45

1

2. Mountain View-Gotebo

(6-0)

33

3

3. Sasakwa

(5-1)

19

4

4. Buffalo

(5-1)

17

2

5. Waynoka

(6-0)

12

5

Others receiving votes: Midway 7. Tyrone 2.

 

