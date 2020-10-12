Class 6A Division I
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Owasso (9)
(6-0)
45
1
2. Jenks
(4-1)
36
2
3. Broken Arrow
(3-2)
25
3
4. Edmond Santa Fe
(4-2)
17
4
5. Union
(1-4)
5
NR
Others receiving votes: Yukon 4. Norman North 2. Westmoore 1.
Class 6A Division II
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Bixby (9)
(5-0)
45
1
2. Stillwater
(4-0)
36
2
3. Midwest City
(4-1)
23
3
4. Choctaw
(3-3)
13
4
5. Putnam North
(5-0)
10
5
Others receiving votes: Lawton 3. B.T. Washington 3. Del City 1. Sand Springs 1.
Class 5A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Carl Albert (7)
(4-1)
87
1
2. Bishop Kelley (1)
(5-0)
81
2
3. Collinsville (1)
(6-0)
72
3
4. McGuinness
(4-2)
58
4
5. Coweta
(5-1)
55
T6
6. McAlester
(5-1)
42
8
7. Piedmont
(3-1) TD
36
T6
8. Guthrie
(4-0)
23
10
9. Sapulpa
(4-2)
19
9
10. Ardmore
(2-1)
9
5
Others receiving votes: Duncan 6. Pryor 4. El Reno 3.
10. Cache
Class 4A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Wagoner (9)
(6-0)
90
1
2. Weatherford
(5-0)
79
2
3. Tuttle
(6-0)
73
3
4. Poteau
(4-2)
60
4
5. Blanchard
(4-2)
51
5
6. Clinton
(4-1)
38
10
7. Skiatook
(3-1)
36
6
8. Fort Gibson
(6-0)
25
9
9. Hilldale
(5-1)
12
NR
(3-3)
11
7
Others receiving votes: Newcastle 7. John Marshall 6.Ada 4. Cleveland 2. Grove 1.
Class 3A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Lincoln Christian (8)
(5-0)
89
1
2. Holland Hall (1)
(5-0)
80
2
3. Heritage Hall
(4-1)
68
3
4. Stigler
(6-0)
66
4
5. Verdigris
(5-0)
50
5
6. Kingston
(6-0)
47
6
7. Anadarko
(4-1)
33
8
8. Kingfisher
(4-2)
30
7
9. Sulphur
(4-2)
18
9
10. Lone Grove
(4-2)
8
10
Others receiving votes: Locust Grove 3. Seminole 2. Vinita 1.
Class 2A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Jones (4)
(5-1)
83
2
2. Washington (3)
(6-0)
78
3
3. Vian (1)
(5-1)
69
1
4. Marlow (1)
(5-0)
61
5
5. Cascia Hall
(5-1)
51
9
6. Adair
(5-1)
39
6
7. Frederick
(5-0)
34
7
8. Beggs
(3-2)
23
4
9. Millwood
(3-1)
20
8
10. Metro Christian
(4-2)
17
NR
Others receiving votes: Chandler 7. Kellyville 4. Prague 3. Community Christian 2. Sequoyah-Claremore 1. Spiro 1. Eufaula 1.
Class 1A
Schoo l
Total
Points
Prv
1. Cashion (7)
(7-0)
88
1
2. Pawhuska (2)
(6-0)
82
2
3. Ringling
(5-0)
71
3
4. Pawnee
(5-1)
60
4
5. Thomas Custer
(4-1)
49
5
6. Gore
(4-0)
46
6
7. Tonkawa
(4-1)
26
9
8. Texhoma
(4-1)
24
10
9. Wewoka
(5-0)
20
NR
10. Woodland
(5-1)
7
NR
Others receiving votes: Minco 5. Elmore City 5. Boone-Apache 4. Okemah 4. Crescent 3. Oklahoma Bible 1. Oklahoma Christian Academy 1.
Class B
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Shattuck (9)
( 5-0)
45
1
2. Dewar
(6-0)
32
2
3. Davenport
(5-0)
26
3
4. Cherokee
(4-1)
19
4
5. Depew
(3-3)
4
NR
(tie) Alex
(4-2)
4
5
Others receiving votes: Covington-Douglas 2. Laverne 2. Snyder 1.
Class C
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Timberlake (9)
(6-0)
45
1
2. Mountain View-Gotebo
(6-0)
33
3
3. Sasakwa
(5-1)
19
4
4. Buffalo
(5-1)
17
2
5. Waynoka
(6-0)
12
5
Others receiving votes: Midway 7. Tyrone 2.
