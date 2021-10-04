Class 6A Division I
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Jenks (11)
(4-1)
59
1
2. Union
(4-1)
42
2
3. Owasso
(4-1)
34
3
4. Moore (1)
(5-0)
28
4
5. Edmond Santa Fe
(3-2)
6
NR
Others receiving votes: Mustang 5. Broken Arrow 4. Edmond North 1. Putnam City 1.
Class 6A Division II
School
Total
Poin ts
Prv
1. Bixby (12)
(5-0)
60
1
2. Choctaw
(4-1)
47
2
3. B.T. Washington
(4-1)
32
4
4. Sand Springs
(5-0)
23
5
5. Del City
(4-1)
13
NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Stillwater 4. 12, Deer Creek-Edmond 1.
Class 5A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Collinsville (4)
(5-0)
112
2
1. McAlester (7)
(5-0)
112
1
3. Coweta (1)
(5-0)
99
3
4. Lawton Mac
(5-0)
78
5
5. Ardmore
(5-0)
69
6
6. Carl Albert
(3-2)
53
8
7. McGuinness
(4-0 )
43
7
8. Guthrie
(4-1)
39
4
9. Pryor
(4-1)
23
10
10. Noble
(4-1)
19
NR
Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 7. Eisenhower 4. Glenpool 1. Tahlequah 1.
Class 4A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Tuttle (11)
(5-0)
119
1
2. Poteau (1)
(4-1)
102
2
3. Clinton
(4-1)
92
4
4. Cushing
(4-1)
91
3
5. Grove
(5-0)
73
6
6. Bethany
(4-1)
53
7
7. Blanchard
(4-1)
38
9
8. Bristow
(4-1)
31
NR
9. Wagoner
(3-2)
26
5 TD
10. Broken Bow
(4-1)
13
NR
Others receiving votes: Fort Gibson 7. Weatherford 5. Hilldale 4. Harrah 3. Elk City 3.
Class 3A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Holland Hall (9)
(4-0)
107
1
2. Lincoln Christian (2)
(5-0)
101
2
3. Heritage Hall
(4-0)
88
3
4. Seminole
(5-0)
66
5
5. Kingfisher
(3-1)
59
6
6. Stigler
(4-1)
51
7
7. Berryhill
(3-1)
48
10
8. Verdigris
(4-1)
41
4
9. Plainview
(2-2)
26
9
10. Madill
(4-0)
7
8
Others re ceiving votes: Westville 4.Vinita 3. Sulphur 3. Perkins-Tryon 1.
Class 2A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Washington (7)
(4-0)
104
1
2. Metro Christian (3)
(3-1)
98
2
3. Marlow (1)
(4-0)
87
3
4. Beggs
(3-1)
66
4
5. Oklahoma Christian
(4-0)
63
5
6. Jones
(2-2)
46
6
7. Vian
(3-1)
40
8
8. Prague
(4-0)
27
10
9. Rejoice Christian School
(3-1)
23
9
10. Eufaula
(4-0)
21
7
Others receiving votes: Victory Christian 10. Community Christian 8. Atoka 7. Cascia Hall 3. Davis 1. Spiro 1.
Class 1A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Ringling (10)
(4-0)
109
1
2. Cashion
(4-1)
95
T2
3. Gore (1)
(4-0)
88
T2
4. Hooker
(4-0)
67
4
5. Mooreland
(4-0)
63
5
6. Okemah
(4-0)
55
6
7. Wayne
(4-0)
40
7
8. Pawhuska
(4-0)
25
8
9. Hominy
(4-1)
21
9
10. Tonkawa
(3-1)
18
10
Others receiving votes: Fairview 14. Woodland 6. Oklahoma Christian Academy 2. Warner 1. Watonga 1.
Class B
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Shattuck (4)
(4-0)
42
1
2. Dewar (5)
(3-0)
40
3
3. Laverne (2)
(3-0)
36
2
4. Davenport
(4-0)
30
4
5. Balko-Forgan
(5-0)
12
5
Others receiving votes: Velma-Alma 3. Regent Prep 1. Arkoma 1.
Class C
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Mountain View-Gotebo (11)
(4-0)
55
1
2. Timberlake
(4-0)
44
2
3. Tyrone
(2-1)
25
3
4. Waynoka
(3-1)
23
4
5. Sasakwa
(3-0)
13
5
Others receiving votes: Bluejacket 4. Maysville 1.
