Class 6A Division I

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Jenks (11)

(4-1)

59

1

2. Union

(4-1)

42

2

3. Owasso

(4-1)

34

3

4. Moore (1)

(5-0)

28

4

5. Edmond Santa Fe

(3-2)

6

NR

Others receiving votes: Mustang 5. Broken Arrow 4. Edmond North 1. Putnam City 1.

Class 6A Division II

School

Total

Poin ts

Prv

1. Bixby (12)

(5-0)

60

1

2. Choctaw

(4-1)

47

2

3. B.T. Washington

(4-1)

32

4

4. Sand Springs

(5-0)

23

5

5. Del City

(4-1)

13

NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Stillwater 4. 12, Deer Creek-Edmond 1.

Class 5A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Collinsville (4)

(5-0)

112

2

1. McAlester (7)

(5-0)

112

1

3. Coweta (1)

(5-0)

99

3

4. Lawton Mac

(5-0)

78

5

5. Ardmore

(5-0)

69

6

6. Carl Albert

(3-2)

53

8

7. McGuinness

(4-0 )

43

7

8. Guthrie

(4-1)

39

4

9. Pryor

(4-1)

23

10

10. Noble

(4-1)

19

NR

Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 7. Eisenhower 4. Glenpool 1. Tahlequah 1.

Class 4A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Tuttle (11)

(5-0)

119

1

2. Poteau (1)

(4-1)

102

2

3. Clinton

(4-1)

92

4

4. Cushing

(4-1)

91

3

5. Grove

(5-0)

73

6

6. Bethany

(4-1)

53

7

7. Blanchard

(4-1)

38

9

8. Bristow

(4-1)

31

NR

9. Wagoner

(3-2)

26

5 TD

10. Broken Bow

(4-1)

13

NR

Others receiving votes: Fort Gibson 7. Weatherford 5. Hilldale 4. Harrah 3. Elk City 3.

Class 3A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Holland Hall (9)

(4-0)

107

1

2. Lincoln Christian (2)

(5-0)

101

2

3. Heritage Hall

(4-0)

88

3

4. Seminole

(5-0)

66

5

5. Kingfisher

(3-1)

59

6

6. Stigler

(4-1)

51

7

7. Berryhill

(3-1)

48

10

8. Verdigris

(4-1)

41

4

9. Plainview

(2-2)

26

9

10. Madill

(4-0)

7

8

Others re ceiving votes: Westville 4.Vinita 3. Sulphur 3. Perkins-Tryon 1.

Class 2A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Washington (7)

(4-0)

104

1

2. Metro Christian (3)

(3-1)

98

2

3. Marlow (1)

(4-0)

87

3

4. Beggs

(3-1)

66

4

5. Oklahoma Christian

(4-0)

63

5

6. Jones

(2-2)

46

6

7. Vian

(3-1)

40

8

8. Prague

(4-0)

27

10

9. Rejoice Christian School

(3-1)

23

9

10. Eufaula

(4-0)

21

7

Others receiving votes: Victory Christian 10. Community Christian 8. Atoka 7. Cascia Hall 3. Davis 1. Spiro 1.

Class 1A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Ringling (10)

(4-0)

109

1

2. Cashion

(4-1)

95

T2

3. Gore (1)

(4-0)

88

T2

4. Hooker

(4-0)

67

4

5. Mooreland

(4-0)

63

5

6. Okemah

(4-0)

55

6

7. Wayne

(4-0)

40

7

8. Pawhuska

(4-0)

25

8

9. Hominy

(4-1)

21

9

10. Tonkawa

(3-1)

18

10

Others receiving votes: Fairview 14. Woodland 6. Oklahoma Christian Academy 2. Warner 1. Watonga 1.

Class B

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Shattuck (4)

(4-0)

42

1

2. Dewar (5)

(3-0)

40

3

3. Laverne (2)

(3-0)

36

2

4. Davenport

(4-0)

30

4

5. Balko-Forgan

(5-0)

12

5

Others receiving votes: Velma-Alma 3. Regent Prep 1. Arkoma 1.

Class C

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Mountain View-Gotebo (11)

(4-0)

55

1

2. Timberlake

(4-0)

44

2

3. Tyrone

(2-1)

25

3

4. Waynoka

(3-1)

23

4

5. Sasakwa

(3-0)

13

5

Others receiving votes: Bluejacket 4. Maysville 1.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you