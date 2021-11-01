Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through November 1. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Jenks (10)(8-1)501
2. Union(8-1)402
3. Owasso(7-2)244
4. Broken Arrow(6-3)233
5. Mustang(6-3)135

Others receiving votes:

Class 6A Division II
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Bixby (10)(9-0)501
2. B.T. Washington(8-1)372
3. Choctaw(7-2)303
4. Del City(8-1)224
5. Stillwater(7-2)115

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 5A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. McAlester (8)(9-0)981
2. Collinsville (2)(9-0)902
3. Lawton Mac(9-0)783
4. Carl Albert(6-2)664
5. Coweta(8-1)625
6. Guthrie(8-1)557
7. Noble(7-2)3610
8. Ardmore(8-1)296
9. McGuinness(7-2)208
10. Pryor(7-2)99

Others receiving votes: Tahlequah 6. Piedmont 1.

Class 4A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Tuttle (10)(9-0)1001
2. Poteau(8-1)842
3. Clinton(8-1)803
4. Cushing(8-1)764
5. Bethany(8-1)516
6. Grove(8-1)455
7. Wagoner(7-2)348
8. Bristow(7-2)327
9. Broken Bow(8-1)289
10. Blanchard(7-2)1810

Others receiving votes: Hilldale 2.

Class 3A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Lincoln Christian (8)(9-0)982
2. Heritage Hall (1)(9-0)843
3. Holland Hall (1)(8-1)721
4. Verdigris(8-1)705
5. Stigler(8-1)644
6. Seminole(8-1)506
7. Berryhill(7-2)407
8. Perkins-Tryon(7-2)358
9. Plainview(6-3)17NR
10. Lone Grove(7-2)11NR

Others receiving votes: Kingfisher 4. Sulphur 3. Vinita 2.

Class 2A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Washington (8)(10-0)971
2. Marlow (1)(9-0)872
3. Beggs(8-1)783
4. Oklahoma Christian(9-0)664
5. Vian(8-1)495
6. Rejoice Christian School(8-1)476
7. Victory Christian (1)(7-2)437
8. Eufaula(8-1)338
9. Metro Christian(6-3)259
10. Crossings Christian Academy(7-2)9NR

Others receiving votes: Jones 7. Cascia Hall 7. Community Christian 2.

Class 1A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Ringling (9)(9-0)981
2. Gore(9-0)852
3. Cashion(7-1)813
4. Hooker (1)(9-0)685
5. Fairview(9-0)527
6. Tonkawa(7-2)346
7. Pawhuska(7-2)338
8. Elmore City(9-0)31T9
9. Okemah(7-1)294
10. Mounds(8-1)22NR

Others receiving votes: Morrison 8. Minco 3.Warner 3. Wayne 3.

Class B
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Laverne (8)(7-0)481
2. Dewar (1)(9-0)372
3. Davenport (1)(9-0)323
4. Velma-Alma(9-0)184
5. Balko-Forgan(8-1)125

Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 2. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.

Class C
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Mountain View-Gotebo (10)(9-0)501
2. Timberlake(9-0)402
3. Tyrone(7-1)273
4. Waynoka(8-1)224
5. Maud(8-1)6NR

Others receiving votes: Bluejacket 5.

