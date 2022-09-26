Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 26. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Bixby (10)(4-0)501
2. Union(4-0)402
3. Jenks(3-1)293
4. Mustang(3-1)205
5. Owasso(1-3)4NR

Others receiving votes: Westmoore 3. Moore 2. Broken Arrow 1. Edmond Memorial 1.

Class 6A Division II
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Stillwater (10)(4-0)501
2. Deer Creek-Edmond(4-0)392
3. Choctaw(3-1)273
4. Muskogee(4-0)185
5. B.T. Washington(2-2)104

Others receiving votes: Lawton 6.

Class 5A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Del City (1)(4-0)782
(tie) McAlester (7)(4-0)781
3. McGuinness(4-0)703
4. Coweta(4-0)654
5. Guthrie(4-0)565
6. Collinsville(4-0)466
7. Grove(4-0)357
8. Lawton Mac (1)(3-1)21T10
9. Carl Albert(3-2)178
10. Noble(3-1)149

Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 9. Piedmont 4. Elgin 2.

Class 4A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Cushing (6)(4-0)781
2. Tuttle (2)(3-1)742
3. Clinton(3-1)603
4. Poteau(3-1)574
5. Wagoner(2-2)455
6. Newcastle(4-0)338
7. Bethany(3-1)276
(tie) Broken Bow(3-1)277
9. Elk City(3-1)1410
(tie) Hilldale(3-1)149

Others receiving votes: Chickasha 5. Blanchard 3. Ada 3.

Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Verdigris (6)(4-0)761
2. Metro Christian (1)(4-0)722
3. Lincoln Christian (1)(4-1)673
4. Heritage Hall(3-1)534
5. Cascia Hall(3-1)446
6. Perkins-Tryon(3-1)415
7. Stigler(5-0)297
8. Marlow(3-1)198
9. Plainview(3-1)1310
10. Lone Grove(3-1)69

Others receiving votes: Sulphur 5. Berryhill 5. Kingfisher 4. Central 3. Muldrow 2. Mannford 1.

Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Washington (6)(4-0)781
2. Rejoice Christian School (2)(4-0)742
3. Eufaula(4-1)544
4. Millwood(3-1)466
5. Vinita(4-0)418
6. Vian(2-2)385
7. Victory Christian(2-2)2410
8. Beggs(2-2)239
9. Sequoyah-Claremore(4-0)16NR
10. Prague(4-0)15NR

Others receiving votes: Pawhuska 12. Crossings Christian Academy 12. Chandler 7.

Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Ringling (7)(4-0)761
2. Gore(4-0)702
3. Fairview(4-0)633
4. Tonkawa(4-0)594
5. Hominy (1)(4-0)505
6. Colcord(4-0)407
7. Minco(5-0)3010
8. Crescent(4-0)279
9. Pawnee(3-1)88
10. Cashion(1-3)46

Others receiving votes: Woodland 3. Burns Flat-Dill City 3. Stratford 2. Christian Heritage Academy 2. Empire 2. 11, Walters 1.

Class B
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Oklahoma Bible (5)(4-0)361
2. Shattuck (3)(3-0)312
3. Laverne(4-1)243
4. Seiling(3-1)174
5. Dewar(3-0)105

Others receiving votes: Waurika 1. Regent Prep 1.

Class C
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Timberlake (8)(4-0)401
2. Tipton(4-0)322
3. Waynoka(4-0)243
4. Maud(4-0)134
5. Wesleyan Christian(3-1)6NR

Others receiving votes: Mountain View-Gotebo 2. Thackerville 2. Ryan 1.

