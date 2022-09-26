Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 26. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
|Class 6A Division I
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Bixby (10)
|(4-0)
|50
|1
|2. Union
|(4-0)
|40
|2
|3. Jenks
|(3-1)
|29
|3
|4. Mustang
|(3-1)
|20
|5
|5. Owasso
|(1-3)
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Westmoore 3. Moore 2. Broken Arrow 1. Edmond Memorial 1.
|Class 6A Division II
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Stillwater (10)
|(4-0)
|50
|1
|2. Deer Creek-Edmond
|(4-0)
|39
|2
|3. Choctaw
|(3-1)
|27
|3
|4. Muskogee
|(4-0)
|18
|5
|5. B.T. Washington
|(2-2)
|10
|4
Others receiving votes: Lawton 6.
|Class 5A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Del City (1)
|(4-0)
|78
|2
|(tie) McAlester (7)
|(4-0)
|78
|1
|3. McGuinness
|(4-0)
|70
|3
|4. Coweta
|(4-0)
|65
|4
|5. Guthrie
|(4-0)
|56
|5
|6. Collinsville
|(4-0)
|46
|6
|7. Grove
|(4-0)
|35
|7
|8. Lawton Mac (1)
|(3-1)
|21
|T10
|9. Carl Albert
|(3-2)
|17
|8
|10. Noble
|(3-1)
|14
|9
Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 9. Piedmont 4. Elgin 2.
|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Cushing (6)
|(4-0)
|78
|1
|2. Tuttle (2)
|(3-1)
|74
|2
|3. Clinton
|(3-1)
|60
|3
|4. Poteau
|(3-1)
|57
|4
|5. Wagoner
|(2-2)
|45
|5
|6. Newcastle
|(4-0)
|33
|8
|7. Bethany
|(3-1)
|27
|6
|(tie) Broken Bow
|(3-1)
|27
|7
|9. Elk City
|(3-1)
|14
|10
|(tie) Hilldale
|(3-1)
|14
|9
Others receiving votes: Chickasha 5. Blanchard 3. Ada 3.
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Verdigris (6)
|(4-0)
|76
|1
|2. Metro Christian (1)
|(4-0)
|72
|2
|3. Lincoln Christian (1)
|(4-1)
|67
|3
|4. Heritage Hall
|(3-1)
|53
|4
|5. Cascia Hall
|(3-1)
|44
|6
|6. Perkins-Tryon
|(3-1)
|41
|5
|7. Stigler
|(5-0)
|29
|7
|8. Marlow
|(3-1)
|19
|8
|9. Plainview
|(3-1)
|13
|10
|10. Lone Grove
|(3-1)
|6
|9
Others receiving votes: Sulphur 5. Berryhill 5. Kingfisher 4. Central 3. Muldrow 2. Mannford 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Washington (6)
|(4-0)
|78
|1
|2. Rejoice Christian School (2)
|(4-0)
|74
|2
|3. Eufaula
|(4-1)
|54
|4
|4. Millwood
|(3-1)
|46
|6
|5. Vinita
|(4-0)
|41
|8
|6. Vian
|(2-2)
|38
|5
|7. Victory Christian
|(2-2)
|24
|10
|8. Beggs
|(2-2)
|23
|9
|9. Sequoyah-Claremore
|(4-0)
|16
|NR
|10. Prague
|(4-0)
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Pawhuska 12. Crossings Christian Academy 12. Chandler 7.
|Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Ringling (7)
|(4-0)
|76
|1
|2. Gore
|(4-0)
|70
|2
|3. Fairview
|(4-0)
|63
|3
|4. Tonkawa
|(4-0)
|59
|4
|5. Hominy (1)
|(4-0)
|50
|5
|6. Colcord
|(4-0)
|40
|7
|7. Minco
|(5-0)
|30
|10
|8. Crescent
|(4-0)
|27
|9
|9. Pawnee
|(3-1)
|8
|8
|10. Cashion
|(1-3)
|4
|6
Others receiving votes: Woodland 3. Burns Flat-Dill City 3. Stratford 2. Christian Heritage Academy 2. Empire 2. 11, Walters 1.
|Class B
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Oklahoma Bible (5)
|(4-0)
|36
|1
|2. Shattuck (3)
|(3-0)
|31
|2
|3. Laverne
|(4-1)
|24
|3
|4. Seiling
|(3-1)
|17
|4
|5. Dewar
|(3-0)
|10
|5
Others receiving votes: Waurika 1. Regent Prep 1.
|Class C
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Timberlake (8)
|(4-0)
|40
|1
|2. Tipton
|(4-0)
|32
|2
|3. Waynoka
|(4-0)
|24
|3
|4. Maud
|(4-0)
|13
|4
|5. Wesleyan Christian
|(3-1)
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Mountain View-Gotebo 2. Thackerville 2. Ryan 1.
