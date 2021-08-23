Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, and points Records through August 23. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School

Total

Points

1. Jenks (6)

(0-0)

40

2. Edmond Santa Fe

(0-0)

26

3. Union (2)

(0-0)

25

4. Owasso (1)

(0-0)

23

5. Broken Arrow

(0-0)

14

(0-0)

Others receiving votes: Westmoore 2. Yukon 2. Enid 1. Norman 1. Norman North 1.

Class 6A Division II

School

Total

Points

1. Bixby (5)

(0-0)

25

2. Choctaw

(0-0)

19

3. B.T. Washington

(0-0)

14

4. Stillwater (1)

(0-0))

12

5. Midwest City

(0-0)

9

Others receiving votes: Putnam North 4. Del City 3. Muskogee 3. Deer Creek-Edmond 1.

Class 5A

School

Total

Points

1. Carl Albert (4)

(0-0)

57

2. McAlester

(0-0)

49

3. Collinsville (1)

(0-0)

48

4. McGuinness (1)

(0-0)

37

5. Coweta

(0-0)

35

6. Bishop Kelley

(0-0)

33

7. El Reno

(0-0)

16

8. Lawton Mac

(0-0)

13

9. Guthrie

(0-0)

11

10. Ardmore

(0-0)

10

TR

 

 

Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 6. Piedmont 5. Durant 4. Glenpool 2. Tahlequah 2. Shawnee 1. Claremore 1.

Class 4A

School

Total

Points

1. Clinton (3)

(0-0)

61

2. Tuttle (1)

(0-0)

57

3. Wagoner (2)

(0-0)

52

4. Cushing (1)

(0-0)

50

5. Hilldale

(0-0)

33

6. Weatherford

(0-0)

31

7. Poteau

(0-0)

29

8. Blanchard

(0-0)

19

9. Bristow

(0-0)

10

(tie) Grove

(0-0)

10

Others receiving votes: Cache 9. Bethany 8. Ada 5. Catoosa 3. Broken Bow 3. Newcastle 2. Sallisaw 2. Skiatook 1.

Class 3A

School

Total

Po ints

1. Holland Hall (5)

(0-0)

67

2. Lincoln Christian (1)

(0-0)

62

3. Heritage Hall (1)

(0-0)

58

4. Verdigris

(0-0)

25

5. Kingfisher

(0-0)

23

(tie) Anadarko

(0-0)

23

7. Kingston

(0-0)

22

8. Stigler

(0-0)

20

9. Plainview

(0-0)

19

(tie) Checotah

(0-0)

19

Others receiving votes: Perkins-Tryon 11. Sulphur 11. Berryhill 9. Lone Grove 6. Vinita 6. Madill 4.

< TD>4. Jones

Class 2A

School

Total

Points

1. Beggs (1)

(0-0)

62

2. Metro Christian (6)

(0-0)

61

3. Washington

(0-0)

49

(0-0)

41

5. Marlow

(0-0)

33

6. Oklahoma Christian

(0-0)

29

7. Vian

(0-0)

21

(tie) Chandler

(0-0)

21

9. Millwood

(0-0)

18

10. Eufaula

(0-0)

16

Others receiving votes: Adair 10. Cascia Hall 10. Keys (Park Hill) 7. Bethel 3. Community Christian 2. Atoka 1. 11, Frederick 1.

Class 1A

School

Total

Points

1. Cashion (7)

(0-0)

70

2. Pawhuska

(0-0)

54

3. Ringling

(0-0)

49

4. Morrison

(0-0)

38

5. Gore

(0-0)

34

6. Thomas Custer

(0-0)

26

7. Pawnee

(0-0)

2 3

8. Tonkawa

(0-0)

16

9. Hooker

(0-0)

14

(tie)Mooreland

(0-0)

14

Others receiving votes: Wewoka 13. Oklahoma Christian Academy 8. Texhoma 6. Fairview 5. Cordell 3. Woodland 3. Okemah 3. Boone-Apache 2. Colcord 2. Minco 2.

Class B

School

Total

Points

1. Laverne (6)

(0-0)

34

2.. Shattuck

(0-0)

21

3. Dewar (1)

(0-0)

18

4. Regent Prep

(0-0)

9

5. Davenport

(0-0)

7

Others receiving votes: Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 5. Quinton 3. Velma-Alma 3. Summit Christian 2. Balko-Forgan 2. Cherokee 1.

Class C

School

Total

Points

1. Tyrone (4)

(0-0 )

30

2. Timberlake (2)

(0-0)

25

3. Mountain View-Gotebo (1)

(0-0)

24

4. Buffalo

(0-0)

11

5. Midway

(0-0)

7

Others receiving votes: Thackerville 4. Copan 2. Fox 1. Maysville 1.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you