Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, and points Records through August 23. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School
Total
Points
1. Jenks (6)
(0-0)
40
2. Edmond Santa Fe
(0-0)
26
3. Union (2)
(0-0)
25
4. Owasso (1)
(0-0)
23
5. Broken Arrow
(0-0)
14
(0-0)
Others receiving votes: Westmoore 2. Yukon 2. Enid 1. Norman 1. Norman North 1.
Class 6A Division II
School
Total
Points
1. Bixby (5)
(0-0)
25
2. Choctaw
(0-0)
19
3. B.T. Washington
(0-0)
14
4. Stillwater (1)
(0-0))
12
5. Midwest City
(0-0)
9
Others receiving votes: Putnam North 4. Del City 3. Muskogee 3. Deer Creek-Edmond 1.
Class 5A
School
Total
Points
1. Carl Albert (4)
(0-0)
57
2. McAlester
(0-0)
49
3. Collinsville (1)
(0-0)
48
4. McGuinness (1)
(0-0)
37
5. Coweta
(0-0)
35
6. Bishop Kelley
(0-0)
33
7. El Reno
(0-0)
16
8. Lawton Mac
(0-0)
13
9. Guthrie
(0-0)
11
10. Ardmore
(0-0)
10
Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 6. Piedmont 5. Durant 4. Glenpool 2. Tahlequah 2. Shawnee 1. Claremore 1.
Class 4A
School
Total
Points
1. Clinton (3)
(0-0)
61
2. Tuttle (1)
(0-0)
57
3. Wagoner (2)
(0-0)
52
4. Cushing (1)
(0-0)
50
5. Hilldale
(0-0)
33
6. Weatherford
(0-0)
31
7. Poteau
(0-0)
29
8. Blanchard
(0-0)
19
9. Bristow
(0-0)
10
(tie) Grove
(0-0)
10
Others receiving votes: Cache 9. Bethany 8. Ada 5. Catoosa 3. Broken Bow 3. Newcastle 2. Sallisaw 2. Skiatook 1.
Class 3A
School
Total
Po ints
1. Holland Hall (5)
(0-0)
67
2. Lincoln Christian (1)
(0-0)
62
3. Heritage Hall (1)
(0-0)
58
4. Verdigris
(0-0)
25
5. Kingfisher
(0-0)
23
(tie) Anadarko
(0-0)
23
7. Kingston
(0-0)
22
8. Stigler
(0-0)
20
9. Plainview
(0-0)
19
(tie) Checotah
(0-0)
19
Others receiving votes: Perkins-Tryon 11. Sulphur 11. Berryhill 9. Lone Grove 6. Vinita 6. Madill 4.
< TD>4. Jones
Class 2A
School
Total
Points
1. Beggs (1)
(0-0)
62
2. Metro Christian (6)
(0-0)
61
3. Washington
(0-0)
49
(0-0)
41
5. Marlow
(0-0)
33
6. Oklahoma Christian
(0-0)
29
7. Vian
(0-0)
21
(tie) Chandler
(0-0)
21
9. Millwood
(0-0)
18
10. Eufaula
(0-0)
16
Others receiving votes: Adair 10. Cascia Hall 10. Keys (Park Hill) 7. Bethel 3. Community Christian 2. Atoka 1. 11, Frederick 1.
Class 1A
School
Total
Points
1. Cashion (7)
(0-0)
70
2. Pawhuska
(0-0)
54
3. Ringling
(0-0)
49
4. Morrison
(0-0)
38
5. Gore
(0-0)
34
6. Thomas Custer
(0-0)
26
7. Pawnee
(0-0)
2 3
8. Tonkawa
(0-0)
16
9. Hooker
(0-0)
14
(tie)Mooreland
(0-0)
14
Others receiving votes: Wewoka 13. Oklahoma Christian Academy 8. Texhoma 6. Fairview 5. Cordell 3. Woodland 3. Okemah 3. Boone-Apache 2. Colcord 2. Minco 2.
Class B
School
Total
Points
1. Laverne (6)
(0-0)
34
2.. Shattuck
(0-0)
21
3. Dewar (1)
(0-0)
18
4. Regent Prep
(0-0)
9
5. Davenport
(0-0)
7
Others receiving votes: Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 5. Quinton 3. Velma-Alma 3. Summit Christian 2. Balko-Forgan 2. Cherokee 1.
Class C
School
Total
Points
1. Tyrone (4)
(0-0 )
30
2. Timberlake (2)
(0-0)
25
3. Mountain View-Gotebo (1)
(0-0)
24
4. Buffalo
(0-0)
11
5. Midway
(0-0)
7
Others receiving votes: Thackerville 4. Copan 2. Fox 1. Maysville 1.
