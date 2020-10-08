Blanchard 51, OKC Classen Adv. 0

Eisenhower 64, Guymon 18

Jenks 42, Norman 13

Pryor 72, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bluejacket vs. Welch, ccd.

Bridge Creek vs. Heritage Hall, ccd.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you