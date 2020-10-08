Blanchard 51, OKC Classen Adv. 0
Eisenhower 64, Guymon 18
Jenks 42, Norman 13
Pryor 72, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bluejacket vs. Welch, ccd.
Bridge Creek vs. Heritage Hall, ccd.
83, retired butcher, passed away Monday, 10/05/2020 in Eufaula. Viewing 9AM-4PM Friday, 10/09/2020 at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Graveside Service 10:30 AM Saturday, 10/10/2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah. Online condolences garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com.
60, retired maintenance worker, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Checotah, OK. Private family service at a later date. Online condolences garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
Raymond "Bean" Porter, Jr., 57, Muskogee resident, left September 27, 2020. You may visit him Thursday, Noon until 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Tribute Friday, 11:00 AM, New Zion Baptist Church, Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Darrell Wayne Dean, 38 Okmulgee resident, left us September 30, 2020. You may visit him Friday, 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Service of Remembrance Saturday, High Noon, First Baptist Church, Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
