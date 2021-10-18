Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 18. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Jenks (11)(6-1)551
2. Union(6-1)432
3. Owasso(6-1)343
4. Broken Arrow(4-3)185
5. Edmond Santa Fe(4-3)64
(tie) Norman North(5-2)6NR
 

Others receiving votes: Moore 3.

Class 6A Division II
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Bixby (11)(7-0)551
2. B.T. Washington(6-1)402
3. Choctaw(5-2)274
(tie) Del City(6-1)273
5. Stillwater(5-2)6NR
 

Others receiving votes: Sand Springs 5. Deer Creek-Edmond 5.

Class 5A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. McAlester (6)(7-0)1042
2. Collinsville (5)(7-0)1031
3. Lawton Mac(7-0)854
4. Carl Albert(5-2)645
5. Coweta(7-0)573
6. Ardmore(7-0)566
7. Guthrie(6-1)477
8. McGuinness(6-1)309
9. Pryor(6-1)2710
10. Noble(5-2)218
 

Others receiving votes: Eisenhower 4. Sapulpa 3. Tahlequah 2. Bishop Kelley 2.

Class 4A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Tuttle (10)(7-0)1091
2. Poteau(6-1)922
3. Clinton(6-1)823
4. Cushing(6-1)794
5. Grove (1)(7-0)765
6. Bethany(6-1)506
7. Blanchard(6-1)407
8. Bristow(5-2)309
9. Wagoner(5-2)248
10. Broken Bow(6-1)1810
 

Others receiving votes: Fort Gibson 3. Hilldale 1.Elk City 1.

Class 3A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Holland Hall (9)(7-0)1021
2. Lincoln Christian (2)(8-0)1012
3. Heritage Hall(7-0)843
4. Stigler(6-1)716
5. Verdigris(6-1)558
(tie) Seminole(6-1)554
7. Berryhill(5-2)417
8. Kingfisher(5-2)305
9. Sulphur(5-2)22T10
10. Perkins-Tryon(5-2)20NR
 

Others receiving votes: Plainview 9. Kingston 6. Lone Grove 5. Vinita 3. Madill 1.

Class 2A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Washington (9)(7-0)1071
2. Marlow (1)(7-0)972
3. Beggs(6-1)803
4. Oklahoma Christian(7-0)764
5. Vian(6-1)56T6
6. Rejoice Christian School(6-1)428
7. Victory Christian (1)(5-2)4010
8. Eufaula(6-1)339
9. Metro Christian(4-3)295
10. Prague(6-1)18T6
 

Others receiving votes: Crossings Christian Academy 6. Kiefer 5. Community Christian 4. Jones 4. Cascia Hall 4. Bethel 3. Antlers 1.

Class 1A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Ringling (10)(7-0)1001
2. Gore(7-0)862
3. Cashion(6-1)783
4. Okemah(7-0)635
5. Hooker(7-0)614
6. Wayne(7-0)427
7. Mooreland(6-0)396
8. Tonkawa(6-1)378
9. Pawhuska(5-2)209
10. Fairview(7-0)11NR
 

Others receiving votes: Morrison 5. Hominy 3. Warner 3. Elmore City 2.

Class B
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Laverne (6)(5-0)422
2. Dewar (2)(8-0)393
3. Davenport (1)(8-0)264
4. Velma-Alma(7-0)185
5. Balko-Forgan(6-1)14NR
 

Others receiving votes: Seiling 5. Shattuck 3. Regent Prep 2. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.

Class C
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Mountain View-Gotebo (10)(7-0)501
2. Timberlake(7-0)402
3. Tyrone(5-1)273
4. Waynoka(6-1)204
5. Bluejacket(5-2)5NR
(tie) Maud(6-1)5NR

Others receiving votes: Sasakwa 3.

