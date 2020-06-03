COVID-19 didn’t shut down the Three Rivers Bandits baseball program. But it slowed them out of the gate Tuesday.
The defending Oklahoma American Legion champions began the 2020 season with a 7-4 loss to Fort Smith Sportsman. The Bandits fell behind 7-0 after two innings and got it close but fell to 0-1.
“The guys were just rusty,” said Three Rivers coach Mike Whitten. “We hadn’t bene able to practice because all the high school and college fields have been locked down. You could tell the last few innings of the second game we were starting to figure it out. Hopefully we will play better this weekend.”
Whitten’s team’s preparation consisted of a couple practices on a soccer field, the first baseball for any of his players since their respective spring gigs were shut down.
“Honestly offensively we should be better once they are back in a groove, with Stockman, Rodden and Foreman in the middle of the lineup and all having a year of starting in college under their belt, we should be good there,” Whitten said. “Defensively we should be very solid. Struggled last night with some errors but you could tell we hadn’t been on the field in a while.”
Pitcher/infielder Carson Foreman from Warner returns. He is the lone local from a year ago. He’s joined by fellow Connors State Cowboys, Hagen Earls of Red Oak, Reid Stockman of Coweta and Anthony Wilson, a signee out of Pryor. Earls and Wilson are pitchers and Stockman a middle infielder.
Oktaha has four representatives on the squad. Infielder/pitcher Brock Rodden moved on from Oktaha to Seminole State this past spring. First baseman/pitcher Austin Mann signed this spring to join Rodden at Seminole.
Harley Shaffer will join older brother Jon Shaffer at Carl Albert after signing recently. Harley is a middle infielder and pitcher and Shaffer can pitch, catch and play outfield. Also, Hayden Price of Checotah is a pitcher and outfielder.
Pitchers Sean Horstman (Hartshorne, Seminole State), Anndrew Merrihew (Sapulpa, Labette, Kan), Colby Mitchell (Berryhill), Tatum White (Sand Springs, NSU) and Seth Stacy (Tahlequah, Seminole) and Keifer Massey (Sand Springs, Oklahoma Christian) are the other pitchers. Massey is an infielder and Stacy a first baseman as well.
Rounding out the roster: Outfielder Bennett Henderson (Sapulpa, Eastern State), first base/outfielder Jayce Roberts (NOAH), catcher Ethan Sartin (Sand Springs), and outfielder Grant Yates (Berryhill, Labette).
“Pitching wise maybe not quite as strong as last year, lost some really good arms,” he said. “We are going to have to grow into it some with our pitching. Again, last night we just weren’t sharp on the mound and you could really see the three months off. We have a chance to be pretty good. Just have to build some team chemistry and knock the rust off.”
The Bandits will travel the whole summer as road warriors. The next action is a Katzer Round Robin event hosted by Fort Smith Sportsmen and Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club. They’ll take on Fort Smith at 2 p.m. Saturday and Bryant, Ark., at 4:30 p.m. at Hunts Park.
On Sunday, it’s back there for an 11:15 a.m. contest with Texarkana and a 1:30 contest with Fort Smith Forsgren.
