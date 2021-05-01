Hilldale will send two regional champions to the Class 4A state track meet next week after their performances at the Checotah regional meet.
Lamarion Burton, Isom Smith, Andrew Blankenship and Dylan Walker won the 400 relay in 44.95 seconds. Walker was an individual winner in the long jump, clearing 22 feet, 10 inches.
Checotah had a haul of gold. Dontierre Fisher won the 100 in 11.32. He then teamed with Conner Jenkins, Rylee Campbell and Malachi Harris to win the 800 relay in 1:31.71. Harris took top honors in the 200 in 22.87 and Campbell took the 800 in 2:05.52. Jenkins won the high jump in 6-2.
Fort Gibson’s Caden Goss took the 1,600 in 4:37.56 after winning the 3,200 in 9:54.09.
Wagoner’s consistency in relays, getting a second in the 1,600 and 3,200 and third in both the 400 and 800, took the team title with 113 points, ahead of Mannford with 91 1/2 and Checotah with 88 in third. Hilldale was seven and Fort Gibson eighth.
On the girls side, Wagoner won the 800 relay as Cambri Pawpa, Brooklyn Austin, Gracie Burckhartzmeyer and Jacie Edwards ran a 1:47.21. The Lady Bulldogs won the 400 relay as well in 51.67 on the legs of Pawpa, Austin, Edwards and Trinity Kelly.
Fort Gibson’s Sydney Terry remained unbeaten on the year in the 100 hurdles in 16.24. Wagoner was fourth overall. Bristow won the girls division.
The top three in each event automatically qualify for state, and they follow: The next four best marks from each event in all four regionals will also qualify.
BOYS:
3200 relay: 2. Wagoner (John Vunetich, Phillip Owens, Lydon Swafford, Wyatt Whittenburg, 8:33.56.
400 relay: 1.Hilldale, 44.95 (Lamarion Burton, Isom Smith, Andrew Blankenship, Dylan Walker). 3. Wagoner, 45.53 (Julian Smith, Jacob Scroggins, Witt Edwards, Marquez Barnett).
110 hurdles: 2. Jordan Rollins, Wagoner, 16.10. 3. Sean Lamberson, Wagoner, 17.45.
100: 1. Dontierre Fisher, Checotah, 11.32.
3.200: 1. Caden Goss, Fort Gibson, 9:54.09. 2. John Vunetich, Wagoner, 10:25.17.
800 relay: 1. Checotah (Dontierre Fisher, Conner Jenkins, Rylee Campbell, Malachi Harris), 1:31.71.
3. Wagoner (Julian Smith, Jacob Scroggins, Jordan Rollins, Marquez Barnett), 1:34.35.
200:1. Malachi Harris, Checotah, 22.87. 2. Dontierre Fisher, Checotah, 23.30.
800: 1. Rylee Campbell, Checotah, 2:05.52.
400: 2. Malachi Harris, Checotah, 51.73. 3. Anthony Ripp, Wagoner, 52.94.
300 hurdles: 2. Jordan Rollins, Wagoner, 42.70. 3. Zach Hardy, 42.96.
1,600: 1. Caden Goss, Fort Gibson, 4:37.56. 2. John Vunetich, Wagoner, 4:46.03.
1600 relay: 2. Wagoner, 3:36.52 (Marquez Barnett, Jacob Scroggins, Anthony Ripp, Jordan Rollins).
High jump: 1. Conner Jenkins, Checotah, 6-2
Long jump: 1. Dylan Walker, Hilldale, 22-10. 3. Julian Smith, Wagoner, 20-9.
Shot put: 2. Omarion Warrior, Checotah, 46-10 1/2. 3. Evan Keefe, Hilldale, 45-9.
GIRLS:
800 relay: 1. Wagoner (Cambri Pawpa, Brooklyn Austin, Gracie Burckhartzmeyer, Jacie Edwards, 1:47.71
400 relay: 1. Wagoner (Cambri Pawpa, Brooklyn Austin, Trinity Kelly, Jacie Edwards), 51.67.
100 hurdles: 1. Sydney Terry, Fort Gibson 16.24. 4. Isabella McLemore, Wagoner, 17;.82
Pole vault: 4. Lindale Ambrose, Checotah 8-0
Shot put: 3. Tori Tottress, Wagoner, 35-9.
300 hurdles: 3. Katelynn West, Checotah, 51.86.
1,600 relay: 3. Wagoner (Pawpa, Marlee Medin, Austin, Jacie Edwards), 4:20.71.
2A at Okemah
Warner boys wound up second with wins in three relays.
Harley Ray, Zach Lee, Cooper Lange and Gaige Maher won the 3,200 in 8:44.27. Lee, Jeremiah Pearson, Hunter Girty and Maher won the 800 in 1:35.20. And in the final event of the day, Pearson, Lee, Maher and Ray won the 1,600 in 3:36.
Ray won the 400 for Warner in 54.43 and Girty took the 200 in 23.66.
On the girls side, Oktaha’s Bekah Bunch took the discus with a throw of 110-5.
Other automatic qualifiers for state:
GIRLS:
3,200: 3. Faith Blackwell, Oktaha, 13:52.40.
Discus: 1. Bekah Bunch, Oktaha, 110-5.
BOYS:
3,200 relay, 1. Warner (Harley Ray, Zach Lee, Cooper Lange, Gaige Maher), 8:44.27 3. Oktaha, 9:06.75.
3.200: 2. Ian Scott, Oktaha, 10:24.39.
800 relay: 1. Warner (Zach Lee, Jeremiah Pearson, Hunter Girty, Gaige Maher), 1:35.20.
200: 1. Hunter Girty, Warner, 23.66.
800: 2. Harley Ray, Warner, 2:07.05. 3. Gaige Maher, Warner, 2:11.79.
400: 1. Harley Ray, Warner, 54.43. 2. Zac Lee, Warner, 54.58.
1,600 relay: 1. Warner (Jeremiah Pearson, Zach Lee, Gaige Maher, Harley Ray), 3:36.
300 hurdles: 3. Redman Glisson, Warner, 45.35.
Discus: 2. Carson Parks, Warner, 122-11.
2A at Atoka
Gore saw Ty Bliss win the 3,200 in 10:00.51 and the 1,600 in 4:43.26. Zane Craighead was runner-up in the 200 and the Pirates qualified the 1,600 relay and 3.200 relay as runners-up and the 400, 800 as third-place finishers.
3,200 relay: 2. Gore (Ty Biss, Alex Hallum, Johnny Shells, Christian O’Connor), 9:14.11.
400 relay: 3. Gore (Jesus Thomas, Keigan Reid, Blue Stewart, Zane Craighead), 45.58.
100: 2. Zane Craighead, Gore, 12.06.
3,200: 1. Ty Bliss, 10:00.51.
800 relay: 3. Gore (Jesus Thomas, Alex Hallum, Johnny Shells, Christian O’Connor), 1:35.29.
800: 2. Ty Bliss, Gore, 2:06.56.
1,600: 1. Ty Bliss, Gore, 4:43.26.
1,600 relay: 2. Gore (Alex Hallum, Christian O’Connor, Keigan Reid, Johnny Shells), 3:45.00
