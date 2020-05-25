Three from the area made the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State teams.
Oktaha’s Austin Mann was selected at first base and Harley Shaffer as a utility player for the Small East.
For the Middle East, which has Vian’s John Brockman on the coaching staff, Wolverine Brett McElhaney made it as a designated hitter.
Making All-Star by Class: Michael Adair of Fort Gibson and T.J. Maxwell of Hilldale in 4A, Skylar Birdtail and Cody Jeanes of Sequoyah as well as McElhaney, Dylan Haring and Austin Taylor of Vian in 3A, and Mann and Schaffer in 2A.
The teams were selected based on available career numbers sent to the association. Only a few games had been played to start the 2020 season due to COVID-19. And due to the health crisis, the All-State games have been cancelled.
