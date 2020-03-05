ADA —In the Class 2A Area II consolations at Ada, Oktaha was dominated in the first half, as a 14-8 first-quarter hole deepened to 39-18 at the half and the Lady Tigers lost 67-61 to Allen.
Despite the deficit, the Lady Tigers (16-12) charged back to make a game of it.
Gracie Pendley and Rylee Walters combined for 12 of Oktaha’s 22 third-quarter points and the Lady Tigers got to within 49-40 heading to the fourth.
Morgan Morris had a pair of 3s in eight fourth-quarter points to continue the surge, getting it to within four points at one time.
Walters finished with 10 second-half points and led Oktaha with 16. Morris, who also had 10 in the second half, finished with 13, as did Karley Fewel, who had nine of her 13 after the break.
Also in double figures was Pendley with 11.
“Kids never quit,” said Oktaha coach Kia Holmes. “I’m so proud of their effort the second half.”
Allen (21-7) moves on to the semifinals on Friday. Oktaha ended its season with back-to-back losses, including the regional finals against No. 1 Vanoss.
Class 3A Area IV
CHECOTAH — Eufaula boys beat Tishomingo 47-35. Alex Parish had 12 points, Jacob Fitzer 11 and Nick Jones 10. The Ironheads (19-8) will face Bethel at 3 p.m. with the winner advancing to Saturday’s consolation final. Bethel boys beat Vian 65-41, leading 16-8 after one and doubling the Wolverines (19-9) up 28-12 at the half.
Eufaula girls beat Valliant 47-38. Journi James had 3 points, Ashley Mills 12, Jordan James 10 and Desiree Evans 10. Bethel beat Vian 33-32. Greenlee Wells had 9 to lead Vian. Eufaula (23-4) will get Bethel at 1:30 Friday.
Class 3A Area II
STROUD — Sequoyah held Christian Heritage to two first-quarter field goals and drilled six 3s of its own in that snap to lead big early and held on to win 51-42. The Indians (20-7) outscored CHHS 21-6 in the first but led by 28-22 at the half. Sequoyah had 10 3s on the night. C.J. Soap had 15 points and Shade Watie 10. The Indians will get Keys, which moved on with a 50-41 win over Cascia Hall. Sequoyah is 2-0 against the Cougars this season, including an overtime game in the second matchup Jan. 7.
Keys’ girls lost to Cascia Hall 46-36 and finish 18-9. 3A No. 1 Sequoyah gets Kellyville at 6:30 tonight for the area championship.
