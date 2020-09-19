Green Country Lanes
Last week's top scores
Men's 225: Bert Farar 233; Jerry Campbell 247; Grady Campbell 237-232-226; Travis Turner 234; Thomas Patterson 225; Doug Pingleton 248-234; Chip O'Dell 247; Jayden Warner 234-225; Ken Hughey 230; Jason Snelson 225; Gerald Crane 247-246; Fred Hughes 236
Men's 250: Chip O'Dell 268; Michael Dillon 264; Thomas Patterson 257-257
Men's 275: Travis Turner 276
Men's 600: Bert Farar 619; Grady Campbell 626-643; Jayden Warner 624; Michael Dillon 640; Ken Hughey 623; Jason Snelson 607; Fred Hughes 612
Men's 650: Chip O'Dell 678; Travis Turner 695; Doug Pingleton 670; Jayden Warner 675; Gerald Crane 665
Men's 700: Thomas Patterson 739
Women's 200: Beth Stubbs 204
Women's 500: Michelle Stewart 511; Amanda Ross 515; Elaine Turner 501; Kristin Wolfe 538; Mindi Morgan 517; Toby Thompson 500
