Green Country Lanes

Last week's top scores

Men's 225:  Bert Farar 233; Jerry Campbell 247; Grady Campbell 237-232-226; Travis Turner 234; Thomas Patterson 225; Doug Pingleton 248-234; Chip O'Dell 247; Jayden Warner 234-225; Ken Hughey 230; Jason Snelson 225; Gerald Crane 247-246; Fred Hughes 236

 

Men's 250:  Chip O'Dell 268; Michael Dillon 264; Thomas Patterson 257-257

 

Men's 275:  Travis Turner 276

 

Men's 600:  Bert Farar 619; Grady Campbell 626-643; Jayden Warner 624; Michael Dillon 640; Ken Hughey 623; Jason Snelson 607; Fred Hughes 612

 

Men's 650:  Chip O'Dell 678; Travis Turner 695; Doug Pingleton 670; Jayden Warner 675; Gerald Crane 665

 

Men's 700:  Thomas Patterson 739

 

Women's 200:  Beth Stubbs 204

 

Women's 500:  Michelle Stewart 511; Amanda Ross 515; Elaine Turner 501; Kristin Wolfe 538; Mindi Morgan 517; Toby Thompson 500

