Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) at TCU (3-0, 0-0), 11 a.m. (ABC)
Oklahoma looks to bounce back from a home loss in its Big 12 opener. The Sooners go to TCU, which on Saturday plays its first conference game for coach Sonny Dykes. The Sooners have back-to-back losses in the regular season only once since 1999. Oklahoma has won 10 of 11 over the Horned Frogs since they joined the Big 12 in 2012. TCU wrapped up an undefeated non-conference schedule with a win at SMU, where Dykes coached the previous four seasons.
Oklahoma State (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) at Baylor (3-1, 1-0), 2:30 p.m. Saturday (FOX)
Oklahoma State and Baylor split their two meetings last season. The Cowboys won the regular season matchup and the Bears won the Big 12 championship game after a fourth-down stop near the end zone in the closing seconds. This will be Oklahoma State's conference opener. Baylor is coming off a win at Iowa State to start its Big 12 schedule. They play this first Saturday of October in Waco, where the Bears have won their last nine games. The last loss was 42-3 to Oklahoma State in the 2020 regular-season finale.
Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at Arkansas (3-1, 1-1 SEC), 2:30 p.m. (CBS)
Arkansas’s 42-35 loss in Tuscaloosa last year marked the first time in seven meetings that the Razorbacks played Alabama within a touchdown. The Hogs were in the game until Alabama recovered an onside kick with a minute left. Now they’re out to finish the job and beat the Tide for the first time since 2006. Alabama escaped with a one-point win over Texas in its first road game and has won its other three at home by no fewer than 52 points.
Cincinnati (3-1, 0-0) at Tulsa (2-2, 0-0), 6 p.m. (ESPNU)
Hurricane QB Davis Brin is “day to day” after injuring his right ankle against Ole Miss in a 35-27 loss last week. Redshirt freshman Braylon Braxton took over and will start Saturday if Brin is unable to go. Cincinnati’s major weapon will go. Wideout Tyler Scott ollowed up his first 100-yard receiving performance against Miami-Ohio with 185 yards and three TDs against Indiana.
NSU (1-3, 1-3) at Central Missouri (0-4, 0-4), 1 p.m. (MIAA Network)
Saturday’s contest is the first of two games in a five-day time span for the RiverHawks, who will play at UCO on Thursday. Dashawn Williams is tied for second in the MIAA with five touchdowns this season and has 17 receptions which is tied for fourth overall. Against the Mules last season, he had a season-high 79 yards on five receptions. Tyler Crawford is the first NSU kicker since 2015 to earn MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week honors. He holds both of the longest made attempts in the MIAA this season. Northeastern State's defense did not allow a touchdown last Saturday against Lincoln in its first home win since 2017.
