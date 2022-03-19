Baseball
CONNORS 8-6, NEO 3-2 — The Cowboys (18-5) swept the series with NEO in a doubleheader at Warner and have won five straight. Devin Qualls hit a two-run home run and Jake Williams a solo shot and Luca Boscarino and Grant Randall both had two hits. Caleb Burchfield allowed five hits and struck out nine in a seven-inning distance going effort. In game two, the Cowboys made the most of seven hits. Williams went yard again, scoring two, and Chase Hudson added a solo shot. Luke Davenport worked 6 1/3 innings in relief, giving up three of NEO’s five hits and struck out 10.
PITT STATE 11, NSU 10 — Collin Klingensmith had a three-hit, three-RBI game and represented the tying run in the ninth for the RiverHawks as they slip to 16-9 (6-6 MIAA).
The Gorillas (15-8, 10-2) hit four home runs and had 19 hits to split the season series. NSU had 13 hits. Oktaha grad Brayden Rodden hit his fourth home run, a solo shot.
Softball
NOC-TONKAWA 9-3, CONNORS 1-5 — Jewell Caudle was 3-for-3 and Gracie Eggleston doubled twice in getting a split in the second game of a doubleheader. Mackenzie Bechtold allowed five hits. Connors is 13-15.
NSU LOSES TWO — NSU had seven errors on the day in a pair of losses, three in a 10-1 loss to Augustana and just two hits. Four St. Cloud State homers handed the RiverHawks a 10-0 defeat. The RiverHawks committed four errors and again, just two hits slipping to 12-13 overall this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.