Baseball
CONNORS STATE 13-12, NEO 3-1 — The Cowboys (34-11) convincingly yanked back the series edge after losing on Thursday. Grant Randall was 3-for-5, Andres Matias drove in four runs in a 2-for-4 game also had by Austin Scritchfield and Tanner Almond. Reed Willbanks was 2-for-5. Scritchfield had a solo home run in the second to make it 3-0. Caleb Burchfield went the distance, scattering 11 hits.
In game two, Ariel Tejada gave up two hits over six innings, striking out three. Jake Williams hit a solo home run in the third to make it 4-0. Mattias was 3-for-5 and Randall along with Tyson Fourkiller had two hits each.
NSU 19, MISSOURI SOUTHERN 7 — Lucas McCain’s homer gave the RiverHawks 100 on the season on Senior Day. Tucker Dunlap’s grand slam was the other.
Brock Reller did not have one, leaving him still sharing the MIAA single-season record. He was, however, 4-for-5 on the day. McCain had three hits on the day. NSU is 32-13 and 20-10, Missouri Southern 25-10 and 15-15.
.
Softball
CONNORS 12-8, NORTHERN-TONKAWA 4-10 — Karley Fewel homered twice and Madison Kahn once in an 18-hit assault in game one. Jewel Cadule was 5-for-5 in the game. Together, the three Cowgirls accounted for 10 RBIs.
Connors scored all eight of its runs in game two in the fourth to grab the lead, but lost it by giving up three in the sixth. Gracie Britten and Caudle went back-to-back with home runs in that eight-run inning, Britten’s a grand slam. Connors is 23-29.
NSU golfer fifth at MIAA
NEWTON, Kan. — Kaylee Petersen shot a two-under the final eight pins to climb to fifth place at the MIAA Championship, scoring a 233 (77-78-78) and was named All-Tournament Saturday.
The RiverHawks couldn't make any headway on the leaderboard and finished where they started the previous two days in fifth place. They turned in a 333 and had a three-round total of 968. Nebraska-Kearney claimed its first MIAA crown by nine strokes over Central Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.