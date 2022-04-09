Baseball
EASTERN 6-10, CONNORS 1-7 — The Cowboys (25-9) were swept at Warner and lost the three-game series after winning the opener on Thursday. Tyson Fourkiller was 2-for-2 among Connors’ seven hits in the first game. Caleb Burchfield struck out six and allowed nine hits in seven innings. In game two, the Cowboys never recovered from a six-run Eastern first off Ariel Tejada — who gave up eight runs, four earned into the second inning before giving way to the bullpen — getting within one at 8-7 in the third but never on top. Fourkiller and Rody Garcia were 3-for-4 and Reed Willbanks, Andrews Matias and Austin Scritchfield were all 2-for-4. Scritchfield had a two-run home run, his third of the year.
