Baseball
CONNORS STATE 9-7, OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN 1-3 — Connors (24-8) got the sweep after being swept over the weekend by Seminole. Chase Hudson was 3-for-4 and drove in four runs while Elian Cuevas threw five innings and struck out 11, allowing three hits. Griffin Almond threw two relief innings of no-hit ball, striking out five of the six batters he faced. In game two, Luke Rolland threw four innings and struck out 12, while all three of his runs were unearned. Tanner Almond homered in a 3-for-3, two-RBI game. Darren Daniels was also 3-for-3.
NSU 13, NORTHWESTERN OKLA. 3 — Brock Reller homered twice in a 2-for-5 game, C.D. White and Blaze Brothers also homered. White and Oktaha ex Brayden Rodden were 3-for-4. NSU is 19-12.
