Juliana Hutchens was 3-for-3, collecting all but one of the Green Country All-Stars’ hits, and a standout pitching performance by Cambri Casey shut down Robbinsville, N.J., 3-1 in the opening day of play in the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C.
After a single to left in the first, “Goose” as Hutchens is nicknamed, doubled to the gap in left, scoring Taylan Starr, who drew a leadoff walk, then crossed the plate on Kandace Burnett’s single up the middle.
“I just go and do my thing and try not to do too much, and just have fun,” Hutchens said of her game-tying hit. “She threw me a fastball out and I like to swing at those.”
Green Country, the Southwest Regional champions based out of Muskogee County but with some kids in nearby areas, would never trail again. They’re the first team to represent Oklahoma in the event.
Aleigh Tucker’s pinch-hit sacrifice flyout plated Burnett.
“She might get jitters sometimes, but she came through today,” said her father and manager of the team, former Muskogee High baseball coach and now assistant fastpitch and baseball coach at Wagoner, Johnny Hutchens. “That was a momentum-swinger there. It just tied the game when she doubled, but it felt like a different game at that point.”
New Jersey took a 1-0 lead in the first on a two-out single by Aleiya O’Neal, scoring Keira Peirini, who reached on a one-out infield error.
Casey, out of Okmulgee, allowed just two hits in all over the six-inning contest. She struck out 11 and walked one, shaking off some early nerves from falling behind.
“I was a little nervous then but I knew my team would have my back,” she said. “The umpire was calling strikes on the corners and that’s where I like to throw.”
Green Country will face Salisbury, N.C., a 7-0 win over Zionsville, Ind., at 9 a.m. Thursday before an off day Friday in pool play which will determine seedings for the quarterfinal round that begins Monday.
Saturday’s pool play matchup is against Las Vegas at 6 p.m. and it wraps against the Indiana squad at 3 p.m. Sunday.
