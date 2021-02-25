Wagoner’s Alexis Miller repeated to cap her high school career.
Fort Gibson’s Peighton Mullins is just getting started.
Both won state wrestling championships Thursday at Jim Norick Arena in the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.
Getting a two-point takedown then a near fall for a 5-0 first-period lead, the senior Miller cruised to a 13-2 win over Jordan Blair of Bethel at 107 pounds. Meanwhile, at 147, the freshman Mullins won a rematch of her regional title match, 10-4 over Bixby’s Emma Thompson.
For Miller, the first couple moves gave her control of the match.
“I couldn’t quite get it the first few times but after the third time of putting her on her back I finally got the (three points),” Miller said. “This is just something I’ve really just worked for for a long time. This being my last year it was a tear-jerker because it’s all over now.”
Miller finishes her season at 20-6. The loss was Blair’s first in six matches and was a similar outcome to the 17-7 win over Blair at this weight a year ago. Miller opened the day by pinning Tell Taylor of Hinton in 1:43 and then Carime Johnson of Jay in 35 seconds. Blair also had two wins by pinfall.
The second title being the first sanctioned state title by the OSSAA didn’t make it any more meaningful, Miller said.
“I worked to have a sanctioned state championship and I won’t take anything away from anyone who won it last year,” she said. “Whether it was a sanctioned tournament or not it’s still a state championship.”
Mullins will begin with a sanctioned one.
She got a takedown to start the match — something Thompson got first against her at regionals — then, with the taller Thompson choosing to go to the mat, Mullins capitalized off a couple takedowns with reversals, one in the second and third periods, and maintained her advantage to the end.
“She’s much taller than us. If I were her i would have cut us and let us go and got back on her feet, but she tried to wrestle with us on the mat and we’re better there,” said Fort Gibson coach Sammy Johnson.
Mullins, who finishes 25-2, opened with a pin of Ciara Franco-Shrum of Jay in 1:16, and pinned Madison Byroads of Henryetta in 3:45 to make the finals, which should be the start of a trend for the soft-spoken 14-year-old.
“I might have some more pressure in the next three years,” she said.
Brynlee Goodvoice of Wagoner was fourth at 185 pounds.
The boys tournaments are Friday and Saturday.
Rougher sixth in swimming
Muskogee junior Meredith Stevenson capped a junior year that began with ACL surgery by finishing sixth in the Class 6A state 100-yard butterfly Thursday at the Jenks Aquatic Complex.
Stevenson swam in 1 minute, 1.63 seconds. Jasmine Rau, the heavy favorite out of Jenks, won in 55.26 seconds. And Stevenson was near the front at the first 50.
“She went out hard at the start,” said Muskogee coach Beth Wells. “Having only been in the pool a short while, I think in back-to-back races (prelims and finals in two days — she was fourth in prelims), her stamina is still not where it typically is for her. But given the injury, she wasn’t even supposed to be here, given the injury, and the fact she was showed nothing but hard work and dedication. She deserves all the credit in the world.”
It was Stevenson’s third state meet and she was the lone Muskogee qualifier this year, with two-time qualifier Klair Bradley missing regionals due to illness.
Both will have one more shot, Stevenson with a healthier knee and greater flexibility on events.
