Four area girls can claim the title of collegiate national champions.
Muskogee’s Elexis Watson, Sequoyah’s Lana Gass, Haskell’s Marissa Smith and Fort Gibson’s Courtney Hill are part of the Rogers State softball team that on Tuesday in Denver completed a best-of-three sweep of the NCAA Division II Women’s College World Series, winning 6-1 against Cal-State Dominguez Hills.
The Hillcats, the MIAA Tournament champions this season, won game one 6-5 after sweeping through bracket play, beating Southern Indiana 7-2, Cal-Dominguez 10-2 and No. 1 seed UT-Tyler 9-3. The Hillcats were seeded fifth in the eight-team field.
Before Denver, Rogers had never won a game in the national tournament.
Watson, a starter at first base and a fifth-year senior who opted for the additional year provided by the COVID-19 shutdown two years ago, was the second-leading hitter on the team among starters. Gass was also a starter and Smith played in 57 games. Hill was a reserve pitcher behind All-American Andrea Morales (38-4). Gass, Smith and Hill were all sophomores.
Rogers finished 58-10.
