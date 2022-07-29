All-State week was capped Friday with a down-to-the-wire football game played at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.
Collinsville ex Andrew Carney’s connected withHominy’s Joe Overstreet on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds left for a 34-27 East win over the West.
Jaxon Perdue kicked four extra points representing Fort Gibson. He had three tackles playing cornerback. Now it’s off to working in the railroad industry.
“I went out with a win, with great guys around the state and some amazing coaches. I don’t think there’s a better way I could have gone out,” Perdue said.
Another key contributor was Wagoner’s Fred Watson, whose strip-sack on the first offensive play of the second half led to his own fumble recovery and set up an East touchdown and a 20-10 lead just 25 seconds into the third quarter.
“I just slapped it out after I put the move on the lineman,” Watson said. “It was a great moment. Meeting all these guys and playing with people I never thought I would get the chance to.”
It was Watson’s swan song on defense. He’s in the mix at Northeastern A&M at running back this summer.
Hilldale defensive end Cason Albin, Eufaula offensive lineman Ty Dodd and Wagoner linebacker Gabe Goodnight also played for the East.
Albin, the all-time sack leader in a season for Hilldale, teamed on a sack on the last play of the contest and had two tackles for lost yardage. That ended his football career after being added to the All-State roster this spring.
“I thought my last game would be against Wagoner in the playoffs,” he said. “I’m glad I got to go out this way. Been mowing yards this summer and in two weeks it’s off to heat and air school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.